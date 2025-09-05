Kasba Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates Kasba Assembly Election 2025: Congress candidate Mohammad Afaque Alam won the seat by defeating Lok Jan Shakti Party candidate Pradeep Kumar Das with a margin of 17,278 votes.

The Kasba Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 58 of the state Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Kasba Assembly constituency comes under the Purnea Lok Sabha constituency. In the last Assembly election in 2020, Congress candidate Mohammad Afaque Alam won the seat by defeating Lok Jan Shakti Party candidate Pradeep Kumar Das. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Independent candidate Pappu Yadav won from the Purnea Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 23,847 votes by defeating Santosh Kumar of Janata Dal (United).

Kasba Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Kasba Assembly constituency is a part of the Purnea district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,83,417 voters in the Kasba constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,46,851 voters were male and 1,36,553 were female. There were 501 postal votes (493 valid) in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kasba was 91. (86 men and 05 woman) in 2020.

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Kasba Assembly constituency was 2,64,331. Out of this, 1,37,362 voters were male and 1,26,957 were female. There were 861 (777 valid) postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kasba was 15 (14 men and tone woman) in 2015.

Kasba Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Kasba constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Kasba Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Kasba Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Kasba Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Mohammad Afaque Alam won the seat with a margin of 17,278 votes. (9.38%). He received 77,410 votes with a vote share of 41.12%. He defeated Lok Jan Shakti Party candidate Pradeep Kumar Das who got 60,132 votes (31.94%). Hindustani Awam Morcha (secular) candidate Rajendra Yadav stood third with 23,716 votes (12.60%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Mohammad Afaque Alam won the seat with a margin of 1,794 votes (0.99%). He was polled 81,633 votes with a vote share of 44.74%. BJP candidate Pradeep Kumar Das got 79,839 votes (43.75%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Sanjay Kumar Mirdha stood third with 4,777 votes (2.62%).

2020: Mohammad Afaque Alam (Congress)

2015: Mohammad Afaque Alam (Congress)

2010: Mohammad Afaque Alam (Congress)

Oct 2005: Pradip Kumar Das (BJP)

Feb 2005: Mohammad Afaque Alam (SP)

2000: Pradip Kumar Das (BJP)

1995: Pradip Kumar Das (BJP)

1990: Shiv Charan Mehrta (Janata Dal)

1985: Syed Gulam Hussain (Congress)

1980: Mohammed Yasin (Congress)

1977: Jai Narayan Mehta (Congress)

Kasba Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Kasba Assembly constituency was 1,84,235 or 66.42 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,80,420 or 69.06 per cent.