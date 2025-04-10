Karnataka: Bus falls into pit, crashes onto house roof in Chikkamagaluru, several injured | Video A KSRTC bus lost control and crashed onto a house roof in Chikkamagaluru, injuring several passengers and a resident, with authorities investigating the cause.

A horrific road accident occurred in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka, when a state-run KSRTC bus lost control and crashed into a house, coming to a halt on its roof. The incident took place in the Jaladurga area of the Koppa Taluk, with 40 passengers on board. The bus driver and one passenger sustained serious injuries, while several others suffered minor injuries. A video of the dramatic accident has surfaced online.

Bus loses control and climbs onto a house roof

The accident occurred on Wednesday while the KSRTC bus was en route from Chikkamagaluru to Sringeri. Near Jayapura, the bus suddenly lost control and veered off the road, falling into a pit. The bus continued its fall and ultimately climbed onto the roof of a house, causing significant damage. The area was experiencing light rain at the time, which made the roads slippery, contributing to the loss of control by the driver.

Several passengers injured, including the house resident

The bus driver and one passenger sustained severe injuries, while many others experienced minor injuries. The woman living in the house that was struck by the bus, identified as Shanta, also suffered injuries due to the impact. Following the accident, ten of the injured passengers were admitted to the government hospital in Jayapura, while the driver and another person were transferred to a hospital in Koppa for further treatment.

Local residents played a crucial role in assisting the injured, rushing them to the hospital. Many witnesses and locals believe that the primary cause of the accident was speeding. They also pointed out that the bus appeared to be old and poorly maintained, suggesting that this may have contributed to the mishap.

Police launch investigation and relief operations

The police arrived at the scene shortly after the incident was reported and initiated relief and rescue operations. Local MLA T.D. Rajegouda also visited the site to assess the situation. The police have filed a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The tragic incident has raised concerns about road safety, the maintenance of public transport vehicles, and the importance of adhering to speed limits to avoid such accidents in the future.