Kargahar Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Kargahar Assembly Election 2025: In 2020, Santosh Kumar Mishra of the Congress won the seat by defeating JD(U) candidate Bashistth Singh with a margin of 4083 votes.

Patna:

The Kargahar Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 209 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Kargahar Assembly constituency comes under Sasaram Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Santosh Kumar Mishra of the Congress won the seat by defeating JD(U) candidate Bashistth Singh with a margin of 4083 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate Manoj Kumar won from the Sasaram Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 19,157 by defeating Shivesh Kumar of the BJP. In 2015, JD(U) candidate Bashisht Singh registered a win in the Kargahar constituency. In 2010, JD candidate Ram Dhani Singh registered his victory from the seat.

Kargahar Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Kargahar Assembly constituency is part of the Rohtas district.

As per data from the Election Commission there were 1,94,466 voters in the Kargahar constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,06,806 voters were male and 86,028 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 1,632 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kargahar in 2020 was 505 ( 487 were men and 18 were women). In 2015, the total number of voters in the Kargahar constituency was 1,77,754 out of this, 96,080 voters were male and 80,298 were female. There were 1376 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kargahar in 2015 was 231 (147 were men and 84 were women).

Kargahar Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Kargahar constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Kargahar Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Kargahar Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Kargahar Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Santosh Kumar Mishra won the seat with a margin of 4,083 (2.11%). He polled 59,763 votes with a vote share of 30.76%. Mishra defeated JD(U) candidate Bashisth Singh, who got 55,680 votes (32.08%). BSP candidate Uday Pratap Singh stood third with 47,321 votes (24.35%). In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, JD(U) candidate Bashisht Singh won the seat with a margin of 12,974 (7.32%). He polled 57,018 votes with a vote share of 32.08%. RSLP candidate Birendra Kumar Singh got 44,111 votes (24.82%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Alok Kumar Singh stood third with 27,454 votes (15.45%).

Kargahar Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020- Santosh Kumar Mishra (Congress)

2015- Bashisht Singh (Janata Party)

2010- Ram Dhani SIngh (Janata Dal)

Kargahar Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,93,589 or 59.85% in the Kargahar Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,76,259 or 59.85%.