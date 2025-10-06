Karakat Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Karakat Assembly Election 2025: In 2020, Arun Singh of the CPI(ML)L won the seat by defeating BJP candidate Rajeshwar Raj with a margin of 16,034 votes.

The Karakat Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 213 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Karakat Assembly constituency comes under the Karakat Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Arun Singh of the CPI(ML)L won the seat by defeating BJP candidate Rajeshwar Raj with a margin of 16,034 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, CPI(ML)L candidate Raja Ram Singh Kushwaha won from the Nokha Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,05,858 by defeating Pawan Singh of the Independent. In 2015, RJD candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh registered a win in the Karakat constituency.

Karakat Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Karakat Assembly constituency is a part of the Rohtas district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 174222 voters in the Karakat constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 94581 voters were male and 75520 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 1726 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Imamganj in 2020 was 2019 (1938 were men and 81 were women). In 2015, the total number of voters in the Karakat constituency was 150191. Out of this, 83490 voters were male and 68445 were female. There were 1306 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Karakat in 2015 was 1243(810 were men and 433 were women).

Karakat Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Karakat constituency in Bihar will go to polls in the second phase on November 11 along with the other 122 Assembly constituencies of the state.

Karakat Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The result for Imamganj will be declared on November 14 along with the other 242 Assembly constituencies of Bihar.

Karakat Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Karakat Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, CPI(ML)L candidate Arun Singh won the seat with a margin of 171627 votes 52.22%). He polled 82,700 votes with a vote share of 48.19%. Singh defeated BJP candidate Rajeshwar Raj, who got 64,511 votes (37.59%). Rashtrawadi Janlok Party (Satya) candidate Amit Kumar Singh stood third with 5,645 votes (3.29%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh won the seat with a margin of 153150 votes (51.89%). He polled 59,720 votes with a vote share of 38.99%. BJP candidate Rajeshwar Raj got 47,601 votes (31.08%) and was the runner-up. CPI(ML)L candidate Arun Singh stood third with 23,534 votes (15.37%).

Karakat Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1967: Tulsi Yadav (Samyukta Socialist Party)

1969: Tulsi Yadav (Samyukta Socialist Party)

1972: Manorma Pandey (Congress)

1977: Tribhuwan Singh (Janata Party)

1980: Tulsi Yadav (Janata Party)

1985: Shashi Rani Mishra (Congress)

1990: Tulsi Yadav (Janata Dal)

1995: Tulsi Yadav (Janata Dal)

2000: Arun Singh (Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist)) Liberation

2005: Arun Singh (Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist)) Liberation

2005: Arun Singh (Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist)) Liberation

2010: Rajeshwar Raj (Janata Dal (United))

2015: Sanjay Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2020: Arun Singh (Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist)) Liberation

Karakat Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 173,645 or 58.69% in the Karakat Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 150,175 or 56.27%.