Kanti Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, vote margin, party-wise candidates Mohammad Israil Mansuri of the Rashtriya Janata Dal won the seat by defeating Independent candidate Ajit Kumar with a margin of 10,314 votes in 2020.

Patna:

The Kanti Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 95 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Kanti is part of the Vaishali Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Mohammad Israil Mansuri of the Rashtriya Janata Dal won the seat by defeating Independent candidate Ajit Kumar with a margin of 10,314 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidate Veena Devi won from the Vaishali Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 89,634 votes by defeating Vijay Kumar Shukla of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Kanti Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Kanti Assembly constituency is a part of the Muzaffarpur district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,09,654 voters in the Kanti constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,63,477 voters were male and 1,461,69 were female. Eight voters belonged to the third gender. 625 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kanti in 2020 was 574 (542 men and 32 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Kanti constituency was 2,75,200. Out of this, 1,488,71 voters were male and 1,263,23 were female. Six voters belonged to the third gender. There were 994 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kanti in 2015 was 496 (all were men).

Kanti Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Kanti constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Kanti Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Kanti Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Kanti Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Mohammad Israil Mansuri won the seat with a margin of 10,314 votes (5.3%). He was polled 64,458 votes with a vote share of 32.89%. He defeated Independent candidate Ajit Kumar, who got 54,144 votes (27.63%). JDU candidate Mohammad Jamal stood third with 25,891 votes (13.21%) and LJP candidate Bijay Prasad Singh was in the fourth position with just 18,093 votes (9.23%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Independent candidate Ashok Kumar Choudhary won the seat. He was polled 58,111 votes with a vote share of 32.38 %. Hindustani Awam Morcha candidate Ajit Kumar got 48,836 (27.2%) and was the runner-up. Choudhary defeated Kumar by a margin of 9,275 votes or 5.21%.

Kanti Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1952: Jamuna Prasad Tripathi (Congress)

1957: Jamuna Prasad Tripathi (Congress)

1962: Jamuna Prasad Tripathi (Congress)

1967: MP Sinha (Congress)

1969: Harihar Prasad Shahi (Lok Tantrik Congress)

1972: Shambhu Sharan Thakur (Congress)

1977: Thakur Prasad Singh (Janata Party)

1980: Nalini Ranjan Singh (Socialist Unity Centre of India)

1985: Nalini Ranjan Singh (Socialist Unity Centre of India)

1990: Nalini Ranjan Singh (Janata Dal)

1995: Mufti Mohammad Quasim (Janata Dal)

2000: Gulam Jilani Warsi (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2005: Ajit Singh (Lok Janshakti Party)

2005: Ajit Singh (Lok Janshakti Party)

2010: Ajit Singh (Janata Dal United)

2015: Ashok Kumar Choudhary (Independent)

2020: Mohammad Israil Mansuri (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

Kanti Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,95,962 or 63.28% in the Kanti Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,79,468 or 65.21%.