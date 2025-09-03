Kalyanpur Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Kalyanpur Constituency Bihar Assembly Election 2025: According to the Election Commission of India, there were 3,24,420 electors - 1,72,305 male, 1,52,103 female and 12 third gender in Kalyanpur during the 2020 Bihar elections.

The Kalyanpur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 131 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. This constituency is reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC), and it comes under the Samastipur district of Bihar. Besides, this constituency is a part of the Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader Maheshwar Hazari defeated CPI(ML) leader Ranjeet Kumar Ram by 10,251 votes to win this constituency.

Kalyanpur Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), there were 3,24,420 electors - 1,72,305 male, 1,52,103 female and 12 third gender in Kalyanpur during the 2020 Bihar elections. In the 2015 Bihar polls, there were 2,93,518 electors - 1,57,312 male, 1,36,203 female and three third gender - Kalyanpur.

Kalyanpur Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The ECI is expected to announce the poll date for the Raghopur constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Kalyanpur Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The ECI will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Kalyanpur Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Kalyanpur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar elections, JD-U leader Maheshwar Hazari received 72,279 votes (38.46 per cent) to defeat CPI(ML) leader Ranjeet Kumar Ram, who bagged 62,028 votes (33 per cent). At third place, LJP leader A Mona Prasad received 23,163 votes (12.32 per cent).

In the 2015 Bihar elections, JD-U leader Maheshwar Hazari received 84,904 votes (50.40 per cent) to defeat LJP leader Prince Raj, who bagged 47,218 votes (28.03 per cent). At third place, independent candidate Binod Das received 9,098 votes (5.40 per cent).

2020: Maheshwar Hazari (JD-U)

2015: Maheshwar Hazari (JD-U)

2013: Manju Kumari (JD-U)

2010: Ram Sewak Hazari (JD-U)

2009: Ashok Prasad Verma (RJD)

2005: Ashwamedh Devi (JD-U)

2005: Ashok Prasad Verma (RJD)

2000: Ashwamedh Devi (Samata Party)

1995: Sita Sinha (Janata Dal)

1990: Dilip Kumar Rai (Congress)

1985: Bashistha Narayan Singh (Lok Dal)

1980: Ram Sukumari Devi (Congress)

1977: Bashistha Narayan Singh (Janata Party)

1972: Ram Naresh Trivedi (Congress)

1969: Brahmdeo Narain Singh (Samyukta Socialist Party)

1967: Brahmdeo Narain Singh (Samyukta Socialist Party)

Kalyanpur Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Kalyanpur Assembly constituency was 1,87,938 or 57.93 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,68,470 or 57.40 per cent.