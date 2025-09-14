Kalyanpur Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, vote margin, party-wise candidates Kalyanpur Assembly Election 2025: Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Manoj Kumar Yadav won the Kalyanpur constituency in 2020 by defeating the BJP candidate Sachindra Prasad Singh with a margin of 1,193 votes.

Patna:

The Kalyanpur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 16 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and it is not reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and the Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Kalyanpur Assembly constituency comes under the Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Manoj Kumar Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal won the seat by defeating BJP candidate Sachindra Prasad Singh with a margin of 1,193 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Radha Mohan Singh won from the Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 88,287 votes by defeating Dr Rajesh Kumar of the Vikassheel Insaan Party.

In 2015, BJP candidate Sachindra Prasad Singh registered a win in the Kalyanpur constituency. In 2010, JD-U candidate Razia Khatoon registered his victory from the seat.

Kalyanpur Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Kalyanpur Assembly constituency is a part of the Purvi Champaran (East) district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,60,593 voters in the Kalyanpur constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 77,992 voters were male and 81,682 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 919 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kalyanpur in 2020 was 340 (318 were men and 22 were women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Kalyanpur constituency was 1,35,551. Out of this, 66,452 voters were male and 68,329 were female. There were 770 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kalyanpur in 2015 was 32 (29 were men and 3 were women).

Kalyanpur Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Kalyanpur constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Kalyanpur Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Kalyanpur Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Kalyanpur Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Manoj Kumar Yadav won the seat with a margin of 1,193 votes (0.76%). He polled 72,819 votes with a vote share of 45.35%. Yadav defeated BJP candidate Sachindra Prasad Singh, who got 71,626 votes (44.61%). BSP candidate Mohammad Badiuzzaman stood third with 6,367 votes (3.97%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Sachindra Prasad Singh won the seat with a margin of 11,488 votes (8.75%). He polled 50,060 votes with a vote share of 36.94%. JD-U candidate Razia Khatoon got 38,572 votes (28.46%) and was the runner-up. Samajwadi Party candidate Manoj Kumar Yadav stood third with 26,430 votes (19.50%).

Kalyanpur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020- Manoj Kumar Yadav (RJD)

2015- Maheshwar Hazari (JD-U)

2010- Ramsewak Hazari (JD-U)

October, 2005- Ashwamedh Maheshwar (JD-U)

February, 2005- Ashok (RJD)

2000- Ashwamegh Devi (SAP)

1995- Sita Sinha (JD)

1990- Dilip Kumar Rai (Congress)

1985- Basistha Narain Singh (LKD)

1980- Ram Sukumari Devi (Congress)

1977- Bashishtha Narayan Singh (JNP)

1972- Ram Naresh Trivedi (Congress)

Kalyanpur Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,57,670 or 62.54% in the Kalyanpur Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,31,263 or 59.83%.