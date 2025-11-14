Advertisement
  Who is leading/trailing in Kaimur, Rohtas, Arwal and Jehanabad districts of Bihar in 2025?

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: The outcome will determine whether Bihar continues under the NDA's "double-engine" government or witnesses the return of the Mahagathbandhan under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership.

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025
Patna:

Bihar went to the polls for the 2025 Assembly elections in two phases - November 6 and November 11 - and witnessed a record voter turnout of 65.08 per cent in the first phase and 68.79 per cent in the second phase. The high-stakes assembly elections are seen as a veritable referendum on the state’s longest-serving Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar. The outcome will determine whether Bihar continues under the NDA's "double-engine" government or witnesses the return of the Mahagathbandhan under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership.

The voting in Bihar was held in two phases on November 6 (121 constituencies) and November 11 (122 constituencies). The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is in alliance with the Janata Dal United (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), while the Congress has a pact with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Left parties, and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Bihar. 

As the counting of votes is underway, let's have a look at key districts - Kaimur, Rohtas, Arwal and Jehanabad - and the leading and trailing candidates, according to the Election Commission's latest updates.

Kaimur

Constituency no. Constituency name Leading Candidate  Party
203 Ramgarh    
204 Mohania    
205 Bhabua    
206 Chainpur    

Rohtas

Constituency no. Constituency name Leading Candidate  Party
207 Chenari    
208 Sasaram Snehlata Kushwaha RLM
209 Kargahar    
210 Dinara    
211 Nokha    
212 Dehri    
213 Karakat    

 

Arwal

Constituency no. Constituency name Leading Candidate  Party
214 Arwal    
215 Kurtha    

Jehanabad​

Constituency no. Constituency name Leading Candidate  Party
216 Jehanabad    
217 Ghosi    
218 Makhdumpur    
