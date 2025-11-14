Who is leading/trailing in Kaimur, Rohtas, Arwal and Jehanabad districts of Bihar in 2025?

Bihar went to the polls for the 2025 Assembly elections in two phases - November 6 and November 11 - and witnessed a record voter turnout of 65.08 per cent in the first phase and 68.79 per cent in the second phase. The high-stakes assembly elections are seen as a veritable referendum on the state’s longest-serving Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar. The outcome will determine whether Bihar continues under the NDA's "double-engine" government or witnesses the return of the Mahagathbandhan under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership.
The voting in Bihar was held in two phases on November 6 (121 constituencies) and November 11 (122 constituencies). The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is in alliance with the Janata Dal United (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), while the Congress has a pact with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Left parties, and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Bihar.
As the counting of votes is underway, let's have a look at key districts - Kaimur, Rohtas, Arwal and Jehanabad - and the leading and trailing candidates, according to the Election Commission's latest updates.
Kaimur
|Constituency no.
|Constituency name
|Leading Candidate
|Party
|203
|Ramgarh
|204
|Mohania
|205
|Bhabua
|206
|Chainpur
Rohtas
|Constituency no.
|Constituency name
|Leading Candidate
|Party
|207
|Chenari
|208
|Sasaram
|Snehlata Kushwaha
|RLM
|209
|Kargahar
|210
|Dinara
|211
|Nokha
|212
|Dehri
|213
|Karakat
Arwal
|Constituency no.
|Constituency name
|Leading Candidate
|Party
|214
|Arwal
|215
|Kurtha
Jehanabad
|Constituency no.
|Constituency name
|Leading Candidate
|Party
|216
|Jehanabad
|217
|Ghosi
|218
|Makhdumpur