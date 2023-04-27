Bihar: Senior JD(U) leader Kailash Mahto shot dead by unidentified assailants in Katihar

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JD(U) leader Kailash Mahto who was shot dead by unknown assailants in Bihar

Bihar: A senior Janata Dal United - JD(U) leader Kailash Mahto was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Bihar's Katihar on Thursday.

The incident took place in Katihar's Barari Police Station limits, in Pokharia Tola area, which is just one and a half kilometers away from the police station. Kailash Mahto was the co-founder of JD(U).

The 65-year-old JD(U) leader was rushed to the hospital, however, doctors declared him dead.

The shooters after killing Mahto fired shots in the air and escaped from the crime spot.

According to reports, Mahto had given an application to the police in which he mentioned about being targeted by criminals.

Barari police reached the hospital and took the dead body in it's possession. Further investigation has been initiated in the case.

ALSO READ | 'My statement was not for...': Kharge expresses regret over his 'poisonous snake' remark against PM Modi

ALSO READ | Amid uproar over his release from jail, Anand Mohan's family says, 'we want to meet slain IAS' wife'