Kadwa Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates Kadwa Assembly Election 2025: Congress candidate Shakeel Ahmad Khan won the seat by defeating Lok Jan Shakti Party candidate Chandra Bhushan Thakur with a margin of 32,402 votes.

Patna:

The Kadwa Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 64 of the state Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Kadwa Assembly constituency comes under the Katihar Lok Sabha constituency. In the last Assembly election in 2020, Congress candidate Shakeel Ahmad Khan won the seat by defeating Lok Jan Shakti Party candidate Chandra Bhushan Thakur. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate Tariq Anwar won from the Katihar Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 49,863 votes by defeating Dulal Chandra Goswami of Janata Dal (United).

Kadwa Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Kadwa Assembly constituency is a part of the Katihar district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,81,355 voters in the Kadwa constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,44,436 voters were male and 1,36,901 were female. There were 1,340 postal votes (1,333 valid) in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kadwa was 86. (81 men and 05 women) in 2020.

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Kadwa Assembly constituency was 2,44,450. Out of this, 1,30,367 voters were male and 1,14,073 were female. There were 261 (260 valid) postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kadwa was 83 (50 men and 33 women) in 2015.

Kadwa Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Kadwa constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Kadwa Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Kadwa Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Kadwa Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Shakeel Ahmad Khan won the seat with a margin of 32,402 votes. (19.25%). He received 71,267 votes with a vote share of 42%. He defeated Lok Jan Shakti Party candidate Chandra Bhushan Thakur who got 38,865 votes (22.90%). JD(U) candidate Suraj Prakash Roy stood third with 31,779 votes (18.73%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Shakeel Ahmad Khan won the seat with a margin of 5,799 votes (3.76%). He was polled 56,141 votes with a vote share of 35.45%. BJP candidate Chandra Bhushan Thakur got 50,342 votes (31.79%) and was the runner-up. NCP candidate Himraj Singh stood third with 23,665 votes (14.94%).

Kadwa Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Shakeel Ahmad Khan (Congress)

2015: Shakeel Ahmad Khan (Congress)

2010: Bhola Ray (BJP)

Oct 2005: Abdul Jalil (NCP)

Feb 2005: Abdul Jalil (NCP)

2000: Himraj Singh (IND)

1995: Bhola Rai (BJP)

1990: Abdul Jalil (IND)

1985: Usman Ghani (Congress)

1980: Mangan Insan (IND)

1977: Khaja Sahid Hussian (IND)

Kadwa Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Kadwa Assembly constituency was 1,68,275 or 60.31 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,56,436 or 64.78 per cent.