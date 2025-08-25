Jokihat Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates Jokihat Assembly Election 2025: BJP candidate Pradeep Kumar Singh won the seat in 2020 by defeating Shahnawaz of the Rashtriya Janata Dal by a margin of 7,383 votes.

Patna:

The Jokihat Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 50 of the state Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Jokihat Assembly constituency comes under the Araria Lok Sabha constituency. In the last Assembly election in 2020, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate Shahnawaz won the seat by defeating Sarfaraz Alam of the RJD. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Pradeep Kumar Singh won from the Araria Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 20,094 votes by defeating Shahnawaz of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Jokihat Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Jokihat Assembly constituency is a part of the Araria district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,93,347 voters in the Jokihat constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,54,024 voters were male and 1,39,308 were female. There were 710 postal votes (351 valid) in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jokihat was 39 (37 men and 02 women) in 2020.

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Jokihat Assembly constituency was 2,57,611. Out of this, 1,38,230 voters were male and 1,19,371 were female. There were 1,003 (849 valid) postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jokihat was 8 (all men) in 2015.

Jokihat Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Jokihat constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Jokihat Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Jokihat Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet

Jokihat Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, AIMIM candidate Shahnawaz won the seat with a margin of 7,383 votes (4.30%). He received 59,596 votes with a vote share of 34.22%. He defeated RJD candidate Sarfaraz Alam who got 52,213 votes (29.98%). BJP candidate Ranjit Yadav stood third with 48,933 votes (28.10%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, JD(U) candidate Sarfraz Alam won the seat with a margin of 53,980 votes (35.25%). He was polled 92,890 votes with a vote share of 58.60%. Independent (IND) candidate Ranjeet Yadav got 38,910 votes (24.55%) and was the runner-up. Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) candidate Kausar Zia stood third with 5,499 votes (3.47%).

Jokihat Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Shahnawaz (AIMIM)

2015: Sarfraz Alam (JDU)

2010: Sarfraz Alam (JDU)

October 2005: Manzar Alam (JDU)

February 2005: Manzar Alam (JDU)

2000: Sarfraz Alam (RJD)

1995: Taslimuddin (SP)

1990: Moidur Rahman (Congress)

1985: Taslimuddin (JNP)

1980: Moidur Rahman (Congress)

1977: Taslimuddin (JNP)

Jokihat Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Jokihat Assembly constituency was 1,71,294 or 59.80 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,53,117 or 61.59 per cent.