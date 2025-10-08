Jitan Ram Manjhi's shocker ahead of Bihar polls: 'Allot 15 seats or won't contest' Jitan Ram Manjhi has warned the NDA of withdrawing from the Bihar elections if allotted fewer than 15 seats. He stressed past humiliations faced by his party and set a 6% vote target to strengthen HAM's political presence.

Patna:

The seat-sharing discussions within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) seem to be hitting a roadblock, with Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi expressing his firm stance. Manjhi has made it clear that his party will not contest the elections if allotted fewer than 15 seats. He has called a party board meeting in Patna on October 10, where he is expected to announce a major decision regarding the party's election strategy.

Manjhi voices concern over humiliation

Speaking ahead of the NDA meeting in Delhi, Manjhi said, "We are urging the NDA leaders... We feel humiliated... Please save us from this humiliation." He highlighted instances of past disrespect, including the 2015 elections, when his party had four MLAs and one MLC, yet faced setbacks. "During voter list distribution, our workers were not given lists because our party was not recognised. Is that not humiliation? Also, when Election Commission officials visited, they called all political parties but not us because we were a registered party. How long will we tolerate this?" he asked.

Appeal to NDA not to insult HAM

Manjhi also stressed the importance of the NDA respecting his party's position. "Even someone with no MLA thinks they are important. But we appeal that the NDA must ensure we are not insulted. In the last assembly election, we contested seven seats and won four, which is a 60% success rate," he said. Manjhi further added that if HAM is allotted 15 seats, they can win eight to nine seats which will strengthen their political presence in Bihar. "If we do not get 15 seats, we will remain a registered party only. There is no point in contesting elections then," he said.

Commitment to NDA and PM Modi

Manjhi reiterated his party's support for the NDA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "We respected Narendra Modi ji... Whatever his guidance and NDA's direction, we will work wholeheartedly...," he said. Manjhi also clarified that he does not oppose anyone else's demands but seeks respect for his party. "We are not thinking of separating. We only request that our party be protected from humiliation," he added.

Strategic vote target

Manjhi further revealed a strategic goal for his party aiming to secure 6% votes across Bihar. He noted that in past NDA meetings, about 70% of HAM workers were active while JDU members were on stage. "There are 70-80 constituencies where we can get 20,000-25,000 votes. To maintain our political presence and career, our final option is to contest 15 seats," he stressed.

ALSO READ: Chirag Paswan drops cryptic remark amid NDA's seat-sharing tussle in Bihar: 'Learn to fight at every step'