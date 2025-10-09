'Beta laltenwa...': Jitan Ram Manjhi mocks RJD as Tejashwi’s 'one job per family' poll promise sparks row RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s promise of one government job per family in Bihar has set off a political storm ahead of the Assembly elections. HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi ridiculed the announcement with a sarcastic jibe.

Patna:

Days after the announcement of Bihar election dates, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday stirred political debate with a bold promise - one government job for every family in the state, if I.N.D.I.A bloc comes to power. However, his announcement drew sharp criticism from Union Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, who ridiculed the pledge on social media platform X

Taking a swipe at the RJD leader, Manjhi wrote, "Seeing the desperation for power in the Lalu family, it seems Tejashwi Yadav will soon announce that if the RJD forms the government, every family will be given four kathas of land and a farmhouse each on the Moon and Mars." He further added a jibe in native tone saying, "Beta laltenwa, gadha chahe kitna koshish kar le, okar sir par singh nai nikal sakta, boojhe (No matter how hard the donkey tries, it can never grow horns)."

Tejashwi Yadav's big announcement

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Tejashwi Yadav unveiled his major election promise, stating that every family in Bihar without a government job will be guaranteed employment through a new law. He said, "If our government is formed, a new legislation will be enacted within 20 days, and within 20 months, there will not be a single household in Bihar without a government job." The RJD leader's assurance came at a time when employment and economic distress remain key issues in Bihar.

Tejashwi's dig at Ntish govt

Tejashwi, who is seen as the I.N.D.I.A bloc's de facto chief ministerial candidate, has repeatedly described the Nitish Kumar government as a "copycat," noting that several populist measures in recent months appeared to have taken a cue from the RJD leader's earlier poll promises. Vowing not to be outwitted, Tejashwi had earlier said he would speak more about his agenda for Bihar "only after polls are announced," and the ruling NDA was left constrained by the model code of conduct.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections. The 243 Assembly seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on November 14. The NDA led by the BJP and JD(U) will be up against the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, the Congress, the CPI (ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the CPI, the CPM, and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). The new entrant, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj, has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state.

