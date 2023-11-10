Jitan Ram Manjhi, BJP leaders stage protest at Bihar Assembly premises against CM Nitish Kumar | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jitan Ram Manjhi, BJP leaders stage protest at Bihar Assembly premises against CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar news: The former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and the leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest today (November 10) at the Bihar Assembly premises against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and demanded his resignation.

NDA MLAs protested against Nitish Kumar over his derogatory statement in the State Assembly at Patna.

Yesterday, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar came down heavily on Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi on Thursday (November 9). Kumar lost his cool over the former Chief Minister during discussion during the discussion on the Reservation Amendment Bill.

Speaking in the Assembly, Kumar said that Manjhi had got the chance to become the Chief Minister of the state due to his stupidity. The fiasco happened when Manjhi was delivering his address on the bill. During the discussion on the bill, the former CM said that he does not trust the caste census done in Bihar.

What HAM leader Jitan Ram Manjhi said?

It has been claimed that reservation will be reviewed every 10 years, but has the Bihar government reviewed the reservation? By now there should have been 16 per cent reservation but till now it is only 3 per cent. It is good to increase the reservation, but what is there on the ground?" Manjhi asked.

Nitish Kumar loses his cool?

Jitam Ram Manjhi's speech did not go well with the Bihar Chief Minister and he lost his cool. "He (Manjhi) became the Chief Minister because of my stupidity. Does he have any knowledge? He wants to become the Governor now. Earlier too he used to run behind you (BJP), please make him the Governor," Kumar stated in very harsh words.

Jitan Ram Manjhi attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar:

Hindustani Awam Morcha leader Jitan Ram Manjhi and former CM of Bihar has slammed Nitish Kumar over his remark in the ongoing Assembly session wherein the latter lost his cool and said that his stupidity had led his former protege Manjhi to occupy the highest seat of power in the state.

On Thursday, while speaking to the media, Manjhi said that the Bihar CM had lost his mental balance and underestimated him. "...I wanted to get up and speak (in the Assembly) but the Chief Minister got up and started saying nonsense. I was surprised if this was the same Nitish Kumar who was there a few days back. It seemed that he was here today in a different form. I think he has some mental weaknesses which is why he is saying this...I think he has lost his mental balance so he is saying this...He had underestimated Jitan Ram Manjhi. He thought that I belonged to Bhuiya-Mushar community and I will do whatever he says..." he said.

Tejashwi Yadav on Nitish Kumar's comment:

However, speaking about the same, Deputy CM of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav said that hurling allegations at each other is the nature of the politics."It is the nature of politics that people hurl allegations at each other. It was Nitish Kumar who made Jitan Ram Manjhi the CM of Bihar. On the other hand, BJP wants to divert the attention of people from the Bill that was passed in the Assembly today," Deputy CM said.

