Jehanabad poll Results 2025: RJD's Rahul Kumar Vs JSP's Abhiram Singh | Counting to begin at 8 am Jehanabad Bihar Election Results 2025: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) and the Congress are the main parties in Jehanabad.

Jahanabad:

The Jehanabad Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 216 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). The Jehanabad Assembly constituency comes under the Jehanabad Lok Sabha constituency. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,98,388 voters in the Jehanabad constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,56,804 voters were male and 1,41,578 were female. Six voters belonged to the third gender. 2,737 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jehanabad in 2020 was 1,427 (1,352 were men and 75 were women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Jehanabad constituency was 2,72,344. Out of this, 1,44,516 voters were male and 1,27,825 were female, and three voters belonged to a third gender. There were 488 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jehanabad in 2015 was 902 (608 were men and 294 were women).

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Suday Yadav won the seat with a margin of 33902 votes 21.25%.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Mundrika Singh Yadav won the seat with a margin of 30321 votes (20.18%).

Main parties and candidates in Jehanabad

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) and the Congress are the main parties in Jehanabad.

Janata Dal (United)'s Chandeshwar Prasad, Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Rahul Kumar and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Abhiram Singh are the main candidates in the Jehanabad constituency of Bihar. The JDU is in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) in Bihar, while the RJD has a pact with the Congress, Left parties and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Bihar Assembly Elections: What happened in Jehanabad in 2020 and 2015?

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Suday Yadav won the seat with a margin of 33902 votes 21.25%. He polled 75,030 votes with a vote share of 47.03%. Yadav defeated JD(U) candidate Krishnanandan Prasad Verma, who got 41,128 votes (25.78%). LJP candidate Indu Devi Kashyap stood third with 24,176 votes (15.15%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Mundrika Singh Yadav won the seat with a margin of 30321 votes (20.18%). He polled 76,458 votes with a vote share of 50.87%. RLSP candidate Praveen Kumar got 46,137 votes (30.69%) and was the runner-up. CPI(ML)L candidate Santosh Keshari stood third with 6,716 votes (4.47%).

Jehanabad assembly constituency past winners

2020: Suday Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2018: Suday Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2015: Mudrika Singh Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2010: Abhiram Sharma (Janata Dal-United)

2005: Sachidanand Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2000: Munni Lal Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

1995: Mudrika Singh Yadav (Janata Dal)

1990: Hari Lal Yadav (Independent)

1985: Syed Asghar Hussain (Congress)

1980: Tara Gupta (Congress)

1977: Ram Chander Yadav (Janata Party)

1967: Mahabir Chaudhary (Congress)

1952: Sheobhajan Singh (Socialist Party)