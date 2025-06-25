Bihar: JDU minister selected for assistant professor's post, says politics will remain his priority Choudhary clarified that while he is honoured by the academic recognition, he has no intention of quitting politics. He further stated that he will not draw any salary as an assistant professor.

Patna:

Senior JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's close aide, Ashok Choudhary, has been selected for the post of assistant professor by the State University Service Commission. The 57-year-old leader, who currently serves as a national general secretary of the JD(U) and holds a senior cabinet position in the Bihar government, had applied for the role five years ago. As per the information, his selection has come through the Scheduled Castes quota.

Choudhary clarified that while he is honoured by the academic recognition, he has no intention of quitting politics. He further stated that he will not draw any salary as an assistant professor. "My father, who had inspired me to enter politics, had also insisted that I build a strong foundation in politics. This is the reason why before entering politics, I had completed my masters and done my PhD from the Magadh University," Choudhary told the media. Notably, his late father Mahavir Choudhary had been a minister when the Congress ruled Bihar in the 1980s. His daughter Shambhavi is the sitting Lok Janshakti (Ram Vilas) MP from Samastipur.

Academic passion runs deep: Choudhary

Choudhary said, "While in politics, I retained an aptitude for academics. Many research papers of mine have been published in reputed journals. A few years ago, I was invited by Harvard to read a paper on Scheduled Castes women in Independent India, which was also the topic of my doctoral thesis. So, when the vacancy came out in 2020, I decided to give it a try. Yesterday I learnt that I was among the lucky candidates".

No salary, only service

Asked about his future plans, the rural works minister made it clear that "there is no question of giving up politics which I have been into for more than two decades. I am, however, willing to give my services as an assistant professor without taking any salary. There have been many political leaders who have managed their academic careers side by side. I would try to do the same".

Congress takes a dig

Meanwhile, the Congress took a jibe at Choudhary, who had been the party's state unit president till 2017. He joined the JD(U) the next year. On its X handle, the Congress shared a news clip about Choudhary's selection with the remark: "The young are not getting jobs. But Ashok Choudhary becomes a professor at the age of 58 years thanks to the RSS quota". The allusion was to the recent controversy over Choudhary's son-in-law Sayan Kunal being appointed as a member of the Bihar State Board of Religious Trusts.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Bihar Elections 2025: Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party to fight polls on 'school bag' symbol