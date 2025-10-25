JDU expels 11 leaders, including four former MLAs, for anti-party activities ahead of Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Elections 2025: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar highlighted that his administration has taken extensive steps since 2005 to promote the development and representation of minority communities in Bihar.

Patna:

In a dramatic move just before the Bihar Assembly elections, the Janata Dal (United) led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expelled 11 prominent party members, including four former MLAs and two former MLCs, for alleged anti-party activities on Saturday (October 25).

Among those removed are-

Former minister Shailesh Kumar Former MLC Sanjay Prasad Former MLA Shyam Bahadur Singh Former MLA Sudarshan Kumar Former MLC Ranvijay Singh Former MLC Amar Kumar Singh Former MLC Asma Parveen Former MLC Love Kumar Former MLC Asha Suman Former MLC Divyanshu Bharadwaj Former MLC Vivek Shukla

The party stated that these members were acting against JDU's interests- some allegedly contesting elections independently, contrary to the party's core ideology and discipline.​

Nitish Kumar slams Opposition for treating minorities as 'Vote Bank'

Amid increasing political tensions, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar accused leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc of exploiting the Muslim community as a 'vote bank.' He argued that these parties merely offer empty promises without providing meaningful representation or empowerment to minority communities. Kumar highlighted NDA’s efforts to deliver welfare and inclusion, citing increases in the Minority Welfare Department’s budget, the recognition and support for madrasas, financial assistance to vulnerable Muslim women, scholarships, coaching, hostels, and entrepreneurial schemes for young people.

The Chief Minister emphasised that his administration has made visible efforts since 2005 to ensure overall development and representation for minorities- contrasting this record with previous governments whom he accused of leveraging the community solely for electoral gains. He urged voters from the Muslim community to evaluate parties based on actual progress, not on rhetoric, and asserted that NDA has actively fostered peace, ended frequent communal clashes, and addressed needs through welfare and inclusive policymaking.​

These major expulsions and pointed accusations signal a turbulent political landscape where party discipline, minority welfare, and voter mobilization remain central issues in the run-up to Bihar's crucial elections.

When will Bihar vote?

The voting for the 243 seat-Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, while the results will be declared on November 14.