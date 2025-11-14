JDU Bow strikes RJD's Lantern: Dressed as Lalu Yadav, Bihar influencer's mocking stunt goes viral | VIDEO Social media influencer Ratan Ranjan caught attention at the BJP headquarters in Delhi with his mocking of the RJD while dressing up as Lalu Prasad Yadav as the NDA headed towards a hsitoric victory in Bihar assembly elections 2025.

New Delhi:

As the NDA looked set for a sweeping mandate in the Bihar assembly elections, light-hearted scenes played out in Patna where social media influencers took to the streets with quirky props to comment on the likely result.

One influencer, Ratan Ranjan, dressed as RJD chief Lalu Prasad, walked towards the BJP headquarters carrying symbolic items of rival parties, an arrow representing the JD(U) in one hand and a lantern representing the RJD in the other, a theatrical nod to the shifting political mood.

Wearing Lalu’s familiar attire and hairstyle, Ranjan drew immediate attention from passersby as he made his way through the streets. The unusual display quickly went viral across social media platforms, with users widely sharing images and videos of the act.

Ranjan, who is from Vaishali in Bihar, said that he had seen the era of the lantern government there and that the development witnessed since then marked a significant change.

Speaking to the media, he reflected on the evolution of Bihar’s political landscape and the transformation he has observed over the years. He said that voters in the state were increasingly drawn to promises of development and progress and that his satirical act aimed to highlight this sentiment.

He added that the people of Bihar had voted for development and said that the Mahagathbandhan’s ideology was anti Sanatana, which did not align with his own views.

NDA tsunami in Bihar, Mahagathbandhan tanks

The National Democratic Alliance is poised to retain power in Bihar after assembly elections were held in two phases on November 6 and 11. According to the latest figures on the Election Commission of India’s official website, the ruling alliance is leading on more than 200 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance is ahead on about 40 seats.

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, once seen as a potential X factor in the election, has suffered a complete collapse. The unexpected dark horse has been Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM, which is currently leading on six seats, bolstered by Muslim votes from the Seemanchal region.