Janaki temple master plan unveiled in Sitamarhi, Nitish Kumar promises grand development of Sita’s birthplace Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has announced the master plan for the comprehensive development of Punauradham in Sitamarhi, regarded as the birthplace of Goddess Sita. A grand temple will be constructed based on traditional Indian architecture, alongside facilities like a dharamshala, museum, prayer hall.

Patna:

In a long-awaited move, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday confirmed that the master plan for the comprehensive development of Punauradham in Sitamarhi, believed to be the birthplace of Goddess Sita, has been finalised. The announcement marks a significant cultural milestone for the state and comes ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Sharing images of the proposed design on X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister said, “It brings me immense joy to announce that the architectural design for a grand temple dedicated to Jagat Janani Mata Janaki at her birthplace in Punauradham, Sitamarhi, is now ready. A dedicated trust has also been established to expedite the construction process. The temple's construction will be a matter of pride and fortune for all of Bihar.”

A temple inspired by tradition, designed for pilgrims

According to the plan released by the state government, the Janaki temple will be constructed in the style of traditional Indian temple architecture. The project also includes a host of modern amenities for pilgrims and visitors: comfortable resting spaces, a dharamshala, a museum, parking zones, a prayer hall, and a cultural stage. The architectural layout, from the grand entrance to the sanctum sanctorum, has been carefully curated to deepen the spiritual experience of devotees.

CM Kumar added that the newly formed trust, comprising religious leaders, administrative officials, and architectural experts, will oversee the construction work to ensure speed, transparency, and quality. The budget and tender process will be announced soon.

A cultural and spiritual milestone

Punauradham holds sacred significance in Hindu tradition as the birthplace of Sita, the daughter of Mithila and the consort of Lord Ram. The Bihar government now plans to elevate this revered site into a national and international religious tourism hub. The initiative is also being viewed as a strategic step to reinforce the state’s cultural heritage and connect with the emotional sentiments of the people ahead of the polls.

Excitement is palpable among locals in Sitamarhi, especially those in the Punauradham area, who have long demanded a grand temple. Residents see the project as transformative—not just for the region's spiritual landscape but also for its economy. The temple is expected to boost tourism, generate employment, and invigorate local businesses.

Linking Janaki’s birthplace with Ayodhya

The government intends to develop Punauradham on the lines of Ayodhya, creating a spiritual corridor that connects Sita’s birthplace to Lord Ram’s. Officials said about 50 acres of land will be acquired around the temple site to build better infrastructure and amenities for visiting pilgrims.

Once completed, the grand Janaki temple in Sitamarhi is set to elevate Bihar’s spiritual heritage and become a prominent centre of faith for Ramayana devotees across the country and beyond.