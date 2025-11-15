Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj says fear of 'jungle raj' drove voters to NDA; explains poor performance Jan Suraaj, president, and former MP Uday Singh, rejected the INDIA bloc’s allegations of large-scale deletion of voters’ names during the Special Intensive Revision.

New Delhi:

A day after results of the Bihar Assembly elections were declared, the Jan Suraaj Party admitted that fear among voters played a major role in its inability to win a single seat. At a press conference, party president and former MP Uday Singh said the belief that the RJD’s return would bring back “jungle raj” pushed a section of undecided voters towards the NDA.

‘Fear of RJD’s return shifted votes to NDA’

Explaining the party’s poor showing, Singh said many voters who could have chosen Jan Suraaj eventually backed the NDA out of caution. “I can say there was fear of the return of jungle raj under the RJD… Many people, who would have given us a chance, ended up voting for the NDA out of that fear,” he said. He clarified that his criticism was aimed at the RJD alone, adding, “I am saying people had a problem with RJD, not with the Congress or other constituents of the opposition Mahagathbandhan.”

Singh also pointed to the November 11 Delhi blast, which occurred just a day before polling in Seemanchal. According to him, the incident changed the mood on the ground. “I was in the Seemanchal region and the incident did lead to polarisation of votes,” he said.

‘Muslim voters didn’t trust us enough’

The Jan Suraaj leader said the party had made efforts to reach out to Muslim communities but did not receive the level of support it expected. “Our Muslim brethren did not repose enough trust in us… But we are sure they will support us in the long run,” he said.

Despite an energetic statewide campaign led by Prashant Kishor and a strong connect with young, upper-caste voters on issues like jobs and migration, Jan Suraaj ended with only around four per cent vote share. Singh said the party was disappointed but not demoralised. “Though we have not won even a single seat, we will keep opposing the ruling NDA,” he added.

Allegations of massive public spending before polls

Singh accused the Nitish Kumar government of using public money to influence voters in the months leading up to the election. “Since June, till polls were announced, Rs 40,000 crore were splurged to purchase votes… Even money raised through a World Bank loan of Rs 14,000 crore has been diverted for doles and freebies,” he alleged.

He also criticised the timing of cash transfers under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana. “It must have been for the first time that people kept getting the money till a day before voting took place,” he said, adding that the promised Rs 2 lakh assistance to women now needed close monitoring.

Jan Suraaj dismisses ‘vote theft’ claims

Singh rejected the INDIA bloc’s allegations of large-scale deletion of voters’ names during the Special Intensive Revision. “We believe names deleted during SIR were mostly of those who were dead or had migrated… Even if there were a few anomalies, these could not have been on a scale large enough to make much of a difference,” he said.

Questions on Prashant Kishor’s future in politics

When asked if Prashant Kishor would quit politics after JD(U) won far more than 25 seats, a threshold Kishor had previously set for himself, Singh replied, “You should ask this question to Kishor only.”

The ruling NDA swept the Bihar elections, securing more than three-fourths majority with over 200 seats. The BJP finished as the single largest party, and together with JD(U), achieved nearly an 85% strike rate in the seats they contested.