Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor blames liquor ban for poor law and order in Bihar | VIDEO Jan Suraaj founder and political strategist Prashant Kishor has strongly criticised the liquor prohibition policy in Bihar, calling it the main reason behind the state's worsening law and order situation.

Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj party, has criticised Bihar's liquor prohibition policy, asserting that it has led to a deterioration in the state's law and order situation. He argues that since the ban's implementation in 2016, a significant portion of the administrative machinery has been diverted to enforce the prohibition, neglecting their regular duties and contributing to increased criminal activities. "The law and order situation in Bihar has been deteriorating continuously since the liquor ban was implemented in 2017. The reason for this is that a large machinery of the administration is engaged in implementing and earning from the liquor ban and they are not performing their regular duty," he said on Tuesday.

Kishor has been vocal about his opposition to the liquor ban, labeling it ineffective and a "sham." He has pledged to abolish the prohibition immediately if his party comes to power in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. He contends that the ban has not only failed to curb alcohol consumption but has also fostered illegal activities, including the rise of a black market for liquor.

Supporting Kishor's concerns, the Patna High Court recently observed that the prohibition law has inadvertently promoted liquor smuggling and other contraband activities in Bihar. The court's remarks highlight the unintended consequences of the ban, suggesting that it has become counterproductive to its original intent.

While some studies indicate an initial decline in violent crimes following the ban, concerns about the rise of illicit liquor trade and bootlegging have persisted, indicating the need for stricter enforcement and surveillance. As assembly elections in Bihar approach closer, the debate over the liquor ban's efficacy continues to be a contentious issue.