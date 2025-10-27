Jamui Assembly Election 2025: Can BJP's Shreyasi Singh hit the bullseye by countering M-Y factor? The Jamui Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 241 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The Jamui constituency in Bihar will go to polls in the second phase on November 11 along with the other 121 Assembly constituencies of the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) are contesting this key electoral battle.

Key Candidates

Prominent shooter and sitting MLA Shreyasi Singh has once again been nominated by the BJP-led NDA to contest from Jamui. Singh had secured a decisive victory in the 2020 Assembly elections, defeating RJD’s Vijay Prakash Yadav by a substantial margin of 41,049 votes.

Hailing from a distinguished political family, Shreyasi is the daughter of Digvijay Singh, a former Union Minister who held several key portfolios in the Chandra Shekhar-led government and served as both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha member. Her mother, Putul Kumari, has also served as a member of Lok Sabha.

Leveraging her strong political lineage and her recognition as an accomplished sportsperson, Shreyasi is seen as a formidable contender from Jamui.

On the other hand, the RJD, led by Lalu Prasad Yadav, has fielded Mohammad Shamshad Alam from the seat. Given Jamui’s significant Muslim population, the Mahagathbandhan’s traditional MY (Muslim-Yadav) vote base could strengthen his challenge against the BJP.

Adding a new dimension to the contest, the debutant Jan Suraaj Party has nominated Anil Prasad Sah from Jamui.

Jamui Assembly Constituency

Jamui Constituency Demographic Profile

The Jamui Assembly constituency is a part of the Jamui district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,95,169 voters in the Jamui constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,56,815 were male and 1,38,343 were female voters. 11 voters belonged to the third gender. 1,252 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jamui in 2020 was 519 (493 men and 26 women).

What happened in the 2020 and 2015 Assembly Elections?

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Shreyasi Singh won the Jamui seat with a margin of 41,049 votes (23.00%). She polled 79,603 votes with a vote share of 43.89%. She defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Vijay Prakash Yadav, who got 38,554 votes (21.26%). Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) candidate Mohammad Shamshad Alam stood third with 17,800 votes (9.81%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Vijay Prakash Yadav won the Jamui seat with a margin of 8,249 votes (5.30%). He polled 66,577 votes with a vote share of 42.24%. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ajoy Pratap got 58,328 votes (37.01%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Rabindra Kumar Mandal stood third with 8,267 votes (5.24%).