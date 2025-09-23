Jahanabad Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Jahanabad Assembly Election 2025: In 2020, Suday Yadav of the RJD won the seat by defeating JD(U) candidate Krishnanandan Prasad with a margin of 33,902 votes.

The Jahanabad Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 216 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Jahanabad Assembly constituency comes under the Jahanabad Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Suday Yadav of the RJD won the seat by defeating JD(U) candidate Krishnanandan Prasad with a margin of 33,902 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, RJD candidate Surendra Prasad Yadav won from the Jahanabad Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,52,591 by defeating Chandeshwar Prasad of the JD(U). In 2015, RJD candidate Mundrika Singh Yadav registered a win in the Jahanabad constituency. In 2010, JD(U) candidate Abhiram Sharma registered his victory from the seat.

Jahanabad Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,60,116 voters in the Jahanabad constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 85,337 voters were male and 72,042 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 2737 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jahanabad in 2020 was 1427( 1352 were men and 75 were women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Jahanabad constituency was 1,50,401 out of this, 79,723 voters were male and 70,190 were female. There were 488 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jahanabad in 2015 was 902 (608 were men and 294 were women).

Jahanabad Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Jahanabad constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Jahanabad Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Jahanabad Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Jahanabad Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Suday Yadav won the seat with a margin of 33,902 (21.25%). He polled 75,030 votes with a vote share of 47.03%. Yadav defeated JD(U) candidate Krishnanandan Prasad, who got 41,128 votes (25.78%). LJP candidate Indu Devi Kashyap stood third with 24,176 votes (15.15%). In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Mundrika Singh Yadav won the seat with a margin of 30,321 (20.18%). She polled 76,458 votes with a vote share of 50.8%. RLSP candidate Praveen Kumar got 46,137 votes (30.69%) and was the runner-up. CPI(ML)L candidate Santosh Keshari stood third with 6,716 votes (4.47%).

Jahanabad Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1952: Sheobhajan Singh (Socialist Party)

1967: Mahabir Chaudhary (Congress)

1977: Ram Chander Yadav (Janata Party)

1980: Tara Gupta (Congress)

1985: Syed Asghar Hussain (Congress)

1990: Hari Lal Yadav (Independent politician)

1995: Mudrika Singh Yadav (Janata Dal)

2000: Munni Lal Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2005: Sachidanand Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2010: Abhiram Sharma (Janata Dal (United)

2015: Mudrika Singh Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2018: Suday Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2020: Suday Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

Jahanabad Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,59,548 or 53.47% in the Jahanabad Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,50,401 or 55.19%.