Islampur Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Islampur, a general constituency in Bihar's Nalanda district, saw a shift from JD(U) dominance to an RJD win in 2020, with voter turnout rising slightly from 53.04% in 2015 to 55.77% in 2020.

Patna:

Islampur, a general category constituency and one of the 243 assembly seats in Bihar, falls under the Nalanda Lok Sabha constituency and is located in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s home district. The seat had long been a stronghold of Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) and its predecessor, the Samata Party, with consecutive victories from 2000 to 2015. However, this dominance was disrupted in the 2020 assembly elections when the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) narrowly secured a win, aided by the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which dented the JD(U)’s traditional Dalit vote base after parting ways with the NDA.

Islampur Assembly constituency comes under the Nalanda Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Rakesh Kumar Roushan of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won the seat by defeating Chandrasen Prasad of the Janata Dal (United). Rakesh Kumar Roushan secured 68,088 votes (41.65%), while Chandrasen Prasad received 64,390 votes (39.39%), resulting in a narrow victory for the RJD. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Kaushalendra Kumar of the JD(U) secured victory from the Nalanda Lok Sabha seat, winning by a significant margin of 559,422 votes, defeating Dr. Sandeep Saurav of the CPI(ML)(L), who polled 390,308 votes.

Islampur Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,93,139 voters in the Islampur constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,56,547 were male and 1,36,583 were female voters. 9 belonged to the third gender. 1,102 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Islampur in 2020 was 1,015 (893 men and 122 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Islampur constituency was 2,70,550. Out of this, 1,44,563 voters were male, 1,25,978 were female, and 9 belonged to the third gender. There were 514 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Islampur in 2015 was 533 (524 men and 9 women).

Islampur Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Islampur constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Islampur Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Islampur Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Islampur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rakesh Kumar Roushan (RJD) won the Islampur seat by a narrow margin, securing 68,088 votes (41.65%). He defeated Chandrasen Prasad (JD(U)), who polled 64,390 votes (39.39%), while Naresh Prasad Singh (LJP) finished third with 8,597 votes (5.26%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Chandrasen Prasad (JD(U)) won the Islampur seat with a margin of 22,602 votes (15.75%), securing 66,587 votes (46.4%) ahead of Birendra Gope (BJP), who garnered 43,985 votes (30.65%). Dharmendra Kumar (SP) finished third with 4,898 votes (3.41%).

2020: Rakesh Kumar Roushan (RJD)

2015: Chandrasen Prasad (JD(U))

2010: Rajib Ranjan (JD(U))

October 2005: Ramswaroop (JD(U))

February 2005: Ramswaroop (JD(U))

2000: Ramswaroop Prasad (SAP)

1995: Krishna Ballabh Prasad (CPI)

1990: Krishna Ballabh Prasad (CPI)

1985: Ram Swaroop Prasad (INC)

1980: Pankaj Kumar Sinha (INC(I))

1977: Krishna Vallabh Prasad Singh (CPI)

Islampur Voter Turnout

In the Islampur Assembly constituency, the total number of valid votes polled in 2020 was 163,478, accounting for 55.77% of the electors, while in 2015 it was 143,500, representing 53.04% of the eligible electors.