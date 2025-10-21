Infighting, damage control and more: Already fractured Mahagathbandhan faces new challenges in Bihar elections The RJD steered clear of a direct contest with Congress by not fielding a candidate in the reserved Kutumba constituency against Bihar Congress president Rajesh Kumar Ram. However, RJD candidates are set to face Congress nominees in Lalganj, Vaishali, and Kahalgaon.

Marred by infighting following a tussle over seat-sharing in Bihar assembly elections 2025 and the walking out of Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Mahagathbandhan partners RJD and Congress have gone into damage control after their candidates were pitted against each other in multiple constituencies in the state. This was revealed after the filing of second phase nominations papers concluded on Monday following which a total of 1,314 candidates remained in the contest on 121 seats of the 243-member Bihar Assembly, voting for which will be held on November 6. A total of 61 nominations were withdrawn and more than 300 were rejected by the Election Commission.

RJD fields 143 candidates, avoids face off with Congress

The RJD, which leads the opposition coalition and has been the single-largest party in the past two assembly elections, released its list of 143 candidates only after most nominees had already been allotted symbols and filed their nomination papers.

The party avoided a direct clash with the Congress by not fielding a candidate in the reserved Kutumba constituency against Bihar Congress president Rajesh Kumar Ram. However, RJD candidates will face Congress nominees in Lalganj, Vaishali, and Kahalgaon.

RJD's backing to VIP candidates

Earlier, the RJD appeared set for a contest with former state minister Mukesh Sahni's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Tarapur, where the NDA has fielded BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, as well as in Gaura Boram.

In Tarapur, the VIP announced that it would not support its candidate Sakaldeo Bind, prompting him to withdraw his nomination papers in protest and join the BJP in Choudhary’s presence.

In Gaura Boram, RJD president Lalu Prasad sent a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar stating that his party was backing Sahni’s younger brother Santosh, and that anyone contesting under the RJD poll symbol, the lantern, should not be considered valid. However, this proved ineffective.

Afzal Ali, who had filed his nomination on the RJD symbol, refused to step aside, leaving the party cadre facing a confusing situation in the Darbhanga district constituency.

Seats where Mahagathbandhan will witness face offs

Infighting within the INDIA bloc is also expected in Bachhwara, Rajapakar, and Rosera, where Congress and CPI have both fielded candidates. Rajapakar, currently held by Congress, will see sitting MLA Pratima Kumari Das defending her seat.

Congress is contesting a total of 61 seats, five fewer than in 2020, when it won only 19. The party’s poor performance at the time was cited as a key reason for the Mahagathbandhan’s failure to secure a majority.

The RJD is facing a rebellion in Parihar, where Ritu Jaiswal, the party’s women’s wing chief, filed her nomination as an independent. She is reportedly upset over the party ticket being given to the daughter-in-law of former state president Ram Chandra Purve, whom Jaiswal suspects played a role in her narrow defeat in the last assembly elections.

The Pappu Yadav factor

Another source of tension has been the influence of Pappu Yadav, the independent MP from Purnea and husband of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan from Chhattisgarh.

His loyalists have been allotted tickets over sitting MLAs or placed in constituencies where the party has little chance of winning.

Number of seats other Mahagathbandhan parties are contesting

The Vikassheel Insaan Party, which has no MLAs in the outgoing assembly but had earlier demanded 40–50 seats along with the promise that Mukesh Sahni would become Deputy Chief Minister if Tejashwi Yadav formed the next government, made a major concession and agreed to contest 16 constituencies.

The CPI(ML) Liberation, which had the highest success rate in the Mahagathbandhan in 2020—winning 12 of the 19 seats it contested—chose not to be overambitious this time and is contesting 20 seats.

The CPI, which holds two MLAs, is contesting nine seats, according to party office secretary Indu Bhushan Verma. CPI(M) Bihar state secretariat member Manoj Chandravanshi said his party, which also has two MLAs, will contest four seats.