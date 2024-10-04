Indian Air Force helicopter gets stranded in floodwaters after emergency landing in Muzaffarpur | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A screen grab from the video shows an IAF helicopter making an emergency landing in a waterlogged area.

The flood situation in Muzaffarpur remains critical as heavy rainfall has submerged several areas, particularly in the Aurai region. An Indian Air Force helicopter made an emergency landing in the waterlogged area, and the aircraft remains stranded amidst the rising waters.

The situation highlights the severity of the flooding that has affected the region, with water levels rising rapidly and impacting local infrastructure. Efforts to recover the helicopter are complicated by the challenging conditions, as the surrounding area remains submerged, underscoring the urgent need for assistance and intervention to address the ongoing crisis.

In many flood-affected regions of Bihar, the situation is dire, with some villages lacking even basic boat arrangements for evacuation. In a remarkable display of ingenuity, residents have resorted to creating makeshift boats using joined pots and containers. Community members have been spotted using these improvised vessels to navigate the flooded streets, engaging in conversations about their struggles and the urgent need for assistance.

In Madhuban Baisi village, also in Muzaffarpur, the impact of the flooding is evident, with water surrounding homes and fields. The nearby Lakhandei River has overflowed its banks, leaving villagers in a precarious situation. For decades, residents have been advocating for the construction of a bridge to prevent such annual inundations, which isolate the community and disrupt their lives.

During a recent walk-through of the village, women expressed their frustration and anger over the government's inaction. "Every year we face this same nightmare," one villager stated. "We need a bridge to connect us to the rest of the world and to protect us from these floods."

As the floodwaters continue to rise, the urgency for government intervention and effective disaster management becomes increasingly critical. The residents of Muzaffarpur are left hoping for immediate relief and long-term solutions to prevent future flooding disasters.