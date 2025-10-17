India TV Chunav Manch: From 'Nitish Phir Se' to 'Finish Nitish', war of words erupts at Bihar conclave At India TV's Chunav Manch, political leaders clashed over Bihar's future ahead of the 2025 elections. JDU backed Nitish Kumar for another term, citing development. RJD countered with promises of government jobs and criticised rising unemployment. CPI-ML alleged even BJP wants to "finish Nitish."

Patna:

The political temperature in Bihar is rising ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections, with key leaders from various parties locking horns at India TV's Chunav Manch. While the Janata Dal (United) pitched Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the face of development and governance, the Opposition parties hit back with sharp attacks on unemployment, governance, and political credibility.

JDU’s Shyam Rajak: ‘Nitish phir se 2025’

Defending the current government, JDU leader Shyam Rajak said the people of Bihar want continued development under Nitish Kumar’s leadership. “Bihar, once considered the guru of the world, remained trapped with Delhi until 1990. From 1990 to 2005, it was trapped in family rule. But after 2005, under Nitish Kumar and the NDA, it has moved into the phase of development. The public wants progress. So yes, the slogan ‘Nitish phir se 2025’ is absolutely right,” Rajak said. On the criticism of welfare schemes and direct benefit transfers (DBTs), Rajak defended the government’s approach:

“Rajiv Gandhi used to say that one rupee sent from Delhi barely reaches the village. But now, money is directly going into people's bank accounts. What’s wrong with that? PM Modi’s Jan Dhan Yojana has helped many. The Opposition is scared of this because it's working,” he argued.

RJD’s Naval Kishore: ‘Freebies won’t solve unemployment’

Hitting back, RJD spokesperson Naval Kishore dismissed the development claims and said job creation had been neglected for decades. “They’re talking about direct transfers now because they've kept government jobs on hold for the last 20 years. When we spoke about jobs in 2020, the ruling side in power for 17 years asked us where we’d get them from. But in just 17 months, our government gave jobs to nearly five lakh youths,” he said.

“Putting Rs 10,000 in a mother’s account won’t help if her son is unemployed. No mother would want money at the cost of her child’s future. This won't fix Bihar’s unemployment crisis,” he added.

BJP’s Kuntal Krishna: ‘Court called it jungle raj’

BJP spokesperson Kuntal Krishna hit out at the RJD's past rule, citing it as "jungle raj."

“From 1990 to 2005, no party called it jungle raj it was the Patna High Court that used that term. So, it’s up to the people no,” he said.

CPI-ML’s Ajeet Khushwaha: ‘Even BJP wants to finish Nitish’

Adding a sharp twist, CPI (ML) leader Ajeet Khushwaha claimed that Nitish Kumar is being politically sidelined even by his own allies. “There’s another slogan gaining ground ‘2025, Finish Nitish’. It’s not us raising it. The BJP itself is working to finish Nitish Kumar. Their actions show it,” he claimed.

Bihar elections 2025

With Bihar heading into elections in two phases, November 6 and 11 the clash of narratives between development, employment, governance, and alliance dynamics is only intensifying.