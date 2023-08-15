PM Modi's last flag hoisting at Red Fort, it will be us next time: Lalu Prasad Yadav

Follow us on Image Source : FILE RJD president Lalu Prasad and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Independence Day 2023: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad on Tuesday asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is hoisting the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort for the last time because the public is fed up with his "jumlebaji."

The former Bihar CM was talking to media persons after celebrating Independence Day at the residence of his wife Rabri Devi in Patna. he said that a large number of people sacrificed their lives to get Independence.

“I extend my greetings to the people of the country on the occasion and pay my tributes to great men like Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar whose contributions the nation can never forget," Prasad told reporters.

Prasad further claimed that the Opposition wants to keep history intact, however, the BJP is trying to change history. "Due to our great freedom fighters, we have achieved Independence. Today is a day to salute," he said.

'No, not at all'

The RJD chief was asked by some journalists in a lighter vein whether PM Modi would be able to unfurl the tricolour next year, when Independence Day would fall well after the Lok Sabha polls. “Nahin, na (no, not at all)” was the curt reply of the RJD chief, who is out on bail after having been convicted in fodder scam cases and blames the BJP for his legal wrangles.

Prasad further, the once chatty politician, who now seems weathered by old age and ill health, said, "Narendra Modi is hoisting the National Flag from the ramparts of Red Fort for the last time. We will form the next government at the Centre. We are hoping that Modi would do the right thing in his last speech from Red Fort. The country is miffed with the jumlebaji of the Narendra Modi government," he said.

'Agli baar hum log aayenge'

The astute politician, who is disqualified from contesting polls but has been a key player in the formation of the opposition bloc INDIA, remarked, “Next time, it will be our turn (agli baar hum log aayenge)”.

'Will address the nation from the Red Fort next year'

The RJD chief's remark came after PM Modi exuded confidence that he will address the nation from the Red Fort next year to list out the progress on the promises he had made to the people. "Next year, on August 15 from this same Red Fort I will list out the progress achieved by the nation and sing paeans to your strength, your resolve and your success with greater confidence," Modi said in his last Independence Day address before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The general elections are scheduled for April-May next year.

