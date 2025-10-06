Imamganj Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Imamganj Assembly Election 2025: In 2020, Jitan Ram Manjhi of the HAM(S) won the seat by defeating RJD candidate Uday Narayan Choudhary with a margin of 16,034 votes.

The Imamganj Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 227 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Imamganj Assembly constituency comes under the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Jitan Ram Manjhi of the HAM(S) won the seat by defeating RJD candidate Uday Narayan Choudhary with a margin of 16,034 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, RJD candidate Abhay Kushwaha won from the Aurangabad Lok Sab seat with a margin of 79,111 by defeating Sushil Kumar Singh who was a BJP candidate. In 2015, HAM(S) candidate Jitan Ram Manjhi registered a win in the Imamganj constituency.

Imamganj Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003.

The Imamganj Assembly constituency is a part of the Gaya district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 174222 voters in the Imamganj constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 84310 voters were male and 88924 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 988 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Imamganj in 2020 was 261 (246 were men and 15 were women). In 2015, the total number of voters in the Imamganj constituency was 150191. Out of this, 72232 voters were male and 77386 were female. There were 573 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Imamganj in 2015 was 120 (88 were men and 32 were women).

Imamganj Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Imamganj constituency in Bihar will go to polls in the second phase on November 11 along with the other 122 Assembly constituencies of the state.

Imamganj Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The result for Imamganj will be declared on November 14 along with the other 242 Assembly constituencies of Bihar.

Imamganj Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Imamganj Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, HAM(S) candidate Jitan Ram Manjhi won the seat with a margin of 16,034 votes (9.24%). He polled 78,762 votes with a vote share of 45.36%. Manjhi defeated RJD candidate Uday Narayan Choudhary, who got 62,728 votes (36.12%). LJP candidate Shobha Sinha stood third with 14,197 votes (8.18%). In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, HAM(S) candidate Jitan Ram Manjhi won the seat with a margin of 29,408 votes (19.58%). He polled 79,389 votes with a vote share of 52.86%. JD(U) candidate Uday Narain Choudhary got 49,981 votes (33.28%) and was the runner-up. Shoshit Samaj Dal candidate Raghuni Ram Shastri stood third with 4,297 votes (2.86%).

Imamganj Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1957: Ambika Prasad Singh (Independent politician)

1962: Ambika Prasad Singh (Swatantra Party)

1967: D Ram (Congress)

1969: Ishwar Das (Samyukta Socialist Party)

1972: Awadheshewar Ram (Congress)

1977: Ishwar Das (Janata Party)

1980: Shrichand Singh (Congress)

1985: Shrichand Singh (Congress)

1990: Uday Narayan Chaudhary (Janata Dal)

1995: Ramswaroop Paswan (Samata Party)

2000: Uday Narayan Chaudhary (Samata Party)

2005: Uday Narayan Chaudhary (Janata Dal (United))

2005: Uday Narayan Chaudhary (Janata Dal (United))

2010: Uday Narayan Chaudhary (Janata Dal (United))

2015: Jitan Ram Manjhi (Hindustani Awam Morcha)

2020: Jitan Ram Manjhi (Hindustani Awam Morcha)

2024: Deepa Manjhi (Hindustani Awam Morcha)

Imamganj Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 173,645 or 58.69% in the Imamganj Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 150,175 or 56.27%.