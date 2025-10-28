Imamganj Assembly Election 2025: Can Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM continue its dominance? Hot seats in Bihar Assembly Election 2025: HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi has maintained his dominance over the Imamganj seat. His daughter-in-law, Deepa Manjhi, had won the seat in 2024 by-election, which was necessitated after Manjhi resigned from the Assembly following his election to the Lok Sabha.

Patna:

The Imamganj Assembly constituency (SC) in Gaya district is set to witness a high-stakes battle in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. A stronghold of Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), the seat has seen Manjhi win consecutively in 2015 and 2020, solidifying his party's influence in the region. However, the political landscape began to shift after the 2024 by-election, which was necessitated by Manjhi's election to the Lok Sabha and his daughter-in-law, Deepa Kumari Manjhi, managed to retain the seat for HAM but with a narrower victory margin, indicating changing voter dynamics. The emergence of Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), which finished third, played a crucial role in narrowing the victory gap, signaling a shift in the local political landscape. As Imamganj heads into 2025, the contest between HAM's Deepa Manjhi, RJD’s Ritu Priya Chaudhary, and JSP’s Dr. Ajeet Kumar promises to be one of the most closely watched and unpredictable battles in Bihar's upcoming election.

Imamganj Assembly Election 2025: Key candidates

Hindustani Awam Morcha's (Secular) Deepa Kumari Manjhi, Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Ritu Priya Chaudhary, and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Dr Ajeet Kumar are the main candidates in the Imamganj constituency of Bihar. The RJD is in alliance with the Congress, Left parties, and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Bihar, while the HAM has a pact with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal United (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).

Imamganj Assembly Constituency

The Imamganj Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 227 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Imamganj Assembly constituency comes under the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Imamganj, located in Bihar's Gaya district under the Magadh division, lies close to Jharkhand's Palamu district, about 65 km west of Gaya city. The region forms part of the hilly and forested edge of the Chota Nagpur Plateau, giving it a rugged landscape. Historically, Imamganj has been home to tribal communities like the Chero, Kharwar, and Oraon, who are renowned for their long-standing resistance to external domination. The Imamganj, once Naxal-affected and among the more backward regions of Gaya, is now gradually transforming.

For years, the seat was considered a bastion of Uday Narayan Choudhary. However, in 2015, former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi broke this dominance by defeating Choudhary by nearly 30,000 votes. Since then, Manjhi has retained a firm grip on the constituency. After his election to the Lok Sabha, a bypoll was held in which his daughter-in-law, Deepa Manjhi, secured victory, ensuring that the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) continued its hold over Imamganj.

Imamganj Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Imamganj Assembly constituency is a part of the Gaya district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,95,866 voters in the Imamganj constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,53,697 voters were male and 1,42,159 were female. 10 voters belonged to the third gender. 988 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Imamganj in 2020 was 261 (246 were men and 15 were women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Imamganj constituency was 2,66,879. Out of this, 1,40,572 voters were male and 1,26,298 were female, and nine voters belonged to a third gender. There were 573 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Imamganj in 2015 was 120 (88 were men and 32 were women)

What happened in the 2020 and 2015 Assembly Elections?

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, HAM(S) candidate Jitan Ram Manjhi won the seat with a margin of 16,034 votes (9.24%). He polled 78,762 votes with a vote share of 45.36%. Manjhi defeated RJD candidate Uday Narayan Choudhary, who got 62,728 votes (36.12%). LJP candidate Shobha Sinha stood third with 14,197 votes (8.18%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, HAM(S) candidate Jitan Ram Manjhi won the seat with a margin of 29,408 votes (19.58%). He polled 79,389 votes with a vote share of 52.86%. JD(U) candidate Uday Narain Choudhary got 49,981 votes (33.28%) and was the runner-up. Shoshit Samaj Dal candidate Raghuni Ram Shastri stood third with 4,297 votes (2.86%).