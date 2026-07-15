How Jan Suraaj's KC Sinha and Bittu Singh joining BJP redefines the Bankipur bypoll for Prashant Kishor

Patna:

In a major setback to Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor, three senior leaders of his party formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar on Wednesday, just days before the by-election to the Bankipur assembly seat.

Among those inducted into the BJP by the party's Bihar unit president, Sanjay Saraogi, were noted mathematician KC Sinha and Ritesh Ranjan alias Bittu Singh, who had contested the 2025 Assembly elections as Jan Suraaj candidates from the neighbouring Kumhrar and Digha constituencies, respectively.

Also joining the BJP were Gopal Singh, who contested from the Maner Assembly seat in 2025, and Braj Kishore Sinha, the district president of Jan Suraaj's Kisan Morcha.

The development comes before the Bankipur Assembly bypolls, which are scheduled for July 30th, where Prashant Kishore, the Jan Suraaj Party chief, is contesting against BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha.

What this means for Bankipur bypoll and for Prashant Kishor?

The development comes just ahead of the high-stakes Bankipur by-election, which is set to be a triangular contest. The bypoll was necessitated after BJP chief Nitin Nabin, who represented Bankipur for the last 5 consecutive terms, was elected to the Rajya Sabha.

The BJP is leaning on its long-standing dominance in the constituency, while the RJD has put up Rekha Gupta, who came in as runner-up in the 2025 Assembly election.

Kishor, meanwhile, has described Bankipur as "the political and administrative heart of Bihar," arguing that the constituency should vote on considerations beyond caste.

However, the situation is worrisome for Jan Suraaj, as the defection threatens to relegate the party to a marginal force in the state once again, making it incredibly difficult for the outfit to maintain its political relevance and prevent further erosion of its cadre ahead of the upcoming bypoll.

What happened in Bankipur in the 2025 assembly elections

It is important to note that most of the BJP’s confidence comes down to hard numbers. Nitin Nabin won Bankipur in the 2025 Bihar elections with 98,299 votes, a commanding 62.66% vote share, against RJD's Rekha Kumari, who polled 46,363 votes and 29.55 per cent.

The lead of over 51,000 votes is one of the biggest margins in the seat's recent history. While the RJD is looking to narrow the gap this time and clinch the seat. The current developments and past poll results spell worry for the Jan Suraaj Party, which has already been proved inconsequential in 2025. The party's Vandana Kumari managed to bag a mere 7,717 votes, which make up for a meagre 4.92 per cent vote share.

BJP on Jan Suraaj leaders' induction

Sanjoy Saraogi, the Bihar BJP President, welcomed the newcomers by saying, "Many Jan Suraj leaders have joined the party, inspired by the BJP's policies and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," adding that the new members would work to strengthen the organisation as part of the "BJP family."

The Bihar BJP has framed this wave of Jan Suraj leaders switching sides as a major organisational win, one it says reflects the strength of the NDA's push in the state.

In a post on X, the party wrote, "This large-scale joining of the party symbolises the NDA government's resolve to build a prosperous Bihar and a developed India. A warm welcome and greetings to all the esteemed public representatives who have joined the BJP family."

Reason behind leaving Jan Suraaj

Among those who joined, Ritesh Ranjan: "I will not leave the BJP now; I will live and die here." He backed the party's ideology and leadership and pledged to work with full dedication going forward.

Calling his entry into the BJP a “homecoming”, Gopal Singh said he had earlier worked with the party in the 1990s.

"There is no vision there. An arrogant person cannot run an organisation," he said of the JSP founder, before calling the BJP a strong organisation and committing himself fully to its growth.

Ritesh Ranjan Singh also apologised for joining Jan Suraaj in the "heat of the moment," saying he now intends to stay with the BJP.

"One should never act in the heat of the moment. Whatever I did, I apologise for that," he said, before quoting the popular Hindi film line "Jeena yahan, marna yahan, iske siwa jana kahan" to underline his commitment to the party.

Also read: Prashant Kishor declares assets in Bankipur bypoll affidavit; here's how much he owns