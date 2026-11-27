Patna:

A Bihar Home Guard jawan has been pulled up for allegedly serving food at a wedding in uniform while he was deployed for traffic duty near the venue of Mokama MLA Anant Singh's daughter's wedding. The action came after a video showing the jawan serving food at the private ceremony went viral on social media. The Patna Traffic Police identified the jawan as Satish Kumar (BHG-103755) and initiated disciplinary action after verifying the viral video. He has been summoned to the district headquarters and placed on line duty, pending further proceedings.

According to the Patna Traffic Police's official statement, Kumar had been assigned to manage traffic movement and ensure smooth passage on the road adjoining the wedding venue. However, he was found carrying out activities beyond his designated duty, including serving food to guests at the function while wearing his uniform.

Viral video triggers disciplinary action

The traffic police said the video was verified before action was taken against the jawan. Officials noted that Kumar was expected to ensure traffic movement on the road adjoining the venue, but his involvement in serving food at the ceremony, while in uniform, was considered a lapse in duty and conduct.

Taking the matter seriously, Traffic SP Sagar Kumar Jha directed that the jawan be immediately called to the Patna district headquarters. He has also been kept away from traffic duty until further orders, with officials instructed to seek an explanation and conduct an inquiry before deciding on further disciplinary action.

The Patna Traffic Police said it remains committed to ensuring discipline, accountability and smooth traffic management, and stressed that personnel are expected to adhere to their assigned responsibilities.

(Image Source : REPORTER)An official release.

Anant Singh's daughter's wedding

It is worth mentioning here that the grand wedding of Mokama MLA Anant Singh's daughter, Shivangi Singh, became a major talking point in Bihar, with huge crowds gathering at the celebrations in Patna district’s Nadawan village. The grand event attracted political leaders and guests from across the state, while elaborate decorations, dazzling lighting and luxurious arrangements added to the royal ambience.

The wedding witnessed an unexpectedly large turnout, with thousands of people arriving to attend the celebrations. The scale of the gathering also led to traffic congestion, leaving several guests, including legislators and ministers, stranded for hours.

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