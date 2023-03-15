Wednesday, March 15, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Bihar
  4. High drama outside Bihar Assembly, BJP MLA throws laddus offered by RJD leaders - what happened

High drama outside Bihar Assembly, BJP MLA throws laddus offered by RJD leaders - what happened

BJP MLAs were protesting against the government while RJD MLAs were distributing sweets.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Patna Updated on: March 15, 2023 12:47 IST
High drama outside Bihar Assembly, BJP MLA throws laddus
Image Source : ANI High drama outside Bihar Assembly, BJP MLA throws laddus offered by RJD leaders | WATCH

Bihar state assembly on Wednesday witnessed unrully scenes when Rashtriya Janata Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs engaged in a scuffle after a RJD MLA offered the BJP MLAs sweets following the bail to Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharati in land-for-job case.

BJP MLAs were protesting against the government while RJD MLAs were distributing sweets.

According to LoP Vijay Kumar Sinha, "All of us (BJP MLAs) were here and we left them (RJD) the space inside. But they are indulging in goondaism after coming outside. On the pretext of offering laddus, they are jostling & throwing things. RJD MLAs disturbed us. I will go to the Governor."

 

Related Stories
Delhi Court issues summons against RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi in IRCTC scam case

Delhi Court issues summons against RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi in IRCTC scam case

'Scared of Lalu': Rabri alleges PM Modi of misusing CBI, ED after court summons in IRCTC scam case

'Scared of Lalu': Rabri alleges PM Modi of misusing CBI, ED after court summons in IRCTC scam case

Land for jobs case: CBI grills Lalu Prasad for two hours a day after questioning his wife Rabri Devi

Land for jobs case: CBI grills Lalu Prasad for two hours a day after questioning his wife Rabri Devi

A Delhi court on Wednesday gave bail to RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, their daughter Misa Bharti and others in connection with a case related to an alleged land-for-job scam. The RJD leaders were celebrating for the same.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Bihar

Top News

Related Bihar News

Latest News