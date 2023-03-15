High drama outside Bihar Assembly, BJP MLA throws laddus offered by RJD leaders - what happened

Follow us on Image Source : ANI High drama outside Bihar Assembly, BJP MLA throws laddus offered by RJD leaders | WATCH

Bihar state assembly on Wednesday witnessed unrully scenes when Rashtriya Janata Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs engaged in a scuffle after a RJD MLA offered the BJP MLAs sweets following the bail to Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharati in land-for-job case.

BJP MLAs were protesting against the government while RJD MLAs were distributing sweets.

According to LoP Vijay Kumar Sinha, "All of us (BJP MLAs) were here and we left them (RJD) the space inside. But they are indulging in goondaism after coming outside. On the pretext of offering laddus, they are jostling & throwing things. RJD MLAs disturbed us. I will go to the Governor."

A Delhi court on Wednesday gave bail to RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, their daughter Misa Bharti and others in connection with a case related to an alleged land-for-job scam. The RJD leaders were celebrating for the same.