Heavy rain triggers orange alert across Bihar: Rivers swell, low-lying areas flooded, Patna road damaged Heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours has led to rising water levels in multiple rivers across Bihar, prompting the India Meteorological Department to issue an orange alert for several districts. In Patna, a double-decker flyover road was damaged due to waterlogging caused by clogged drainage pipes.

Patna:

Heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours has caused several rivers across Bihar to swell, prompting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to direct all departments and officials to remain on alert. In the capital city of Patna, a section of the road on the newly built double-decker bridge has been damaged due to waterlogging caused by a blocked drainage pipe beneath it. Road Construction Minister and BJP leader Nitin Navin confirmed the damage over a phone call.

Orange alert issued in several districts

According to the latest district-wise rainfall bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday, light to moderate rainfall has been recorded in several districts, including Patna, Banka, Muzaffarpur, Begusarai, Bhagalpur, Bhojpur, Buxar, Gaya, Jehanabad, Kaimur, Katihar, Khagaria, Munger, Nalanda, and Vaishali since August 2. In Patna, continuous rain on Sunday led to waterlogging in many low-lying areas and disruption on major roads.

The IMD has issued an 'orange' alert for the next 48 hours in Patna, Gaya, Jamui, Aurangabad, Khagaria, Banka, Vaishali, Samastipur, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, East Champaran, Arwal, West Champaran, and Nawada, warning of possible heavy rainfall and flooding.

Water levels rising in dams and rivers

Officials from the state’s Water Resources Department (WRD) said that the downpour has caused a rise in water levels in several rivers and streams. Inflow from catchment areas in Nepal has further exacerbated the situation, with some rivers flowing at or above danger marks. However, no casualties have been reported so far. District administrations have relocated residents in flood-prone low-lying areas of East and West Champaran, Bhagalpur, and Patna to safer places.

According to the WRD’s latest report, rivers such as the Ganga, Kosi, Sone, Bagmati, Gandak, Kamla, and Adhwara are witnessing a steady rise in water levels. The Ganga is flowing above the danger mark at Bhagalpur and at Gandhi Ghat and Hathidah in Patna. The Burhi Gandak is above danger level in East Champaran, while the Kosi is breaching levels in Supaul and Khagaria.

A senior WRD official said, “Water levels are rising across most river courses, flooding adjacent low-lying areas. However, all embankments are currently safe.”

CM inspects emergency centre, reviews situation

On Sunday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited the State Emergency Operations Centre of the Disaster Management Department (DMD) to assess the situation. A statement by the DMD said, “The Chief Minister reviewed the state’s rainfall situation, river water levels, and crop coverage status.” Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary of DMD Pratyaya Amrit briefed the CM on rainfall data and preparedness.

According to the statement, Bihar received 409 mm of rainfall between June 1 and August 3, 22% below the normal average. However, in the past 24 hours, several parts of the state saw significant showers, with 25 mm or more rainfall recorded in 222 blocks.

Amrit added that although the water levels of rivers such as the Ganga, Kosi, and Burhi Gandak have risen, the overall situation remains under control.