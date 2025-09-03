Hathua Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, vote margin, party-wise candidates Rajesh Kumar Singh of the Rashtriya Janata Dal won the seat by defeating Ramsewak Singh of the Janata Dal United with a margin of 30,527 votes in the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections.

Patna:

The Hathua Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 104 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Hathua is part of the Gopalganj Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Rajesh Kumar Singh of the Rashtriya Janata Dal won the seat by defeating Ramsewak Singh of the Janata Dal United with a margin of 30,527 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal United candidate Alok Kumar Suman won from the Gopalganj Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 127,180 votes by defeating Prem Nath Chanchal alias Chanchal Paswan of the Vikassheel Insaan Party.

Hathua Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Hathua Assembly constituency is a part of the Gopalganj district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,040,45 voters in the Hathua constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,554,27 voters were male and 1,486,12 were female. Six voters belonged to the third gender. 1,777 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Hathua in 2020 was 366 (344 men and 22 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Hathua constituency was 2,734,16. Out of this, 1,329,26 voters were male and 1,404,83 were female. Seven voters belonged to the third gender. There were 909 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Hathua in 2015 was 269 (176 men and 93 women).

Hathua Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Hathua constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Hathua Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Hathua Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Hathua Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Rajesh Kumar Singh won the seat with a margin of 30,527 votes (17.89%). He polled 86,731 votes with a vote share of 49.84%. He defeated Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Ramsewak Singh, who got 56,204 votes (32.29%). Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Ram Darshan Prasad stood third with 9,894 votes (5.69%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections,Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Ramsewak Singh won the seat with a margin of 22,984 votes (14.75%). He polled 57,917 votes with a vote share of 36.52%. Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) Mahachandra Pd Singh got 34,933 votes (22.03%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Rajesh Kumar Singh stood third with 32,959 votes (20.78%).

2020: Rajesh Singh Kushwaha (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2015: Ramsewak Singh Kushwaha (Janata Dal United)

2010: Ramsewak Singh Kushwaha (Janata Dal United)

Hathua Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,740,35 or 57.24% in the Hathua Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,585,95 or 58.01%.