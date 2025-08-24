Hasanpur Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates The Hasanpur Constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Hasanpur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 140 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Hasanpur Assembly constituency comes under the Khagaria Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Tej Pratap Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal won the seat by defeating Raj Kumar Ray of the Janata Dal United (JDU) with a margin of 21,139 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidate Rajesh Verma won from the Khagaria Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,61,131 votes by defeating Sanjay Kumar Kushwaha of the CPI(M).

Hasanpur Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,92,161 voters in the Hasanpur constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,54,453 were male and 1,37,531 were female voters. No voters belonging to the third gender were present in this constituency. 315 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Hasanpur in 2020 was 169 (160 men and 9 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Hasanpur constituency was 261721. Out of this, 1,38,962 voters were male, 1,22,750 were female and nine belonged to a third gender. There were 56 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Hasanpur in 2015 was 196 (122 men and 74 women).

Hasanpur Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Hasanpur constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Hasanpur Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Hasanpur Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Hasanpur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Tej Pratap Yadav won the seat with a margin of 21,139 votes. He polled 80,991 votes with a vote share of 47.27%. He defeated JDU candidate Raj Kumar Ray, who got 59,852 votes (34.93%). Jan Adhikar Party (loktantrik) candidate Arjun Prasad Yadav stood third with 9,882 votes (5.77%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, JDU candidate Raj Kumar Ray won the seat with a margin of 29,600 votes . He polled 63094 votes with a vote share of 43%. Rashtriya Lok Samta Party’s Vinod Choudhary got 33,494 votes (22.83%) and was the runner-up. Jan Adhikar Party(Loktantrik) candidate Sunil Kumar Pushpam stood third with 19,756 votes (13.46%).

2020: Tej Pratap Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2015: Raj Kumar Ray (Janata Dal United)

2010: Raj Kumar Ray (Janata Dal United)

October, 2005: Sunil (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

February, 2005: Sunil (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2000: Gajendra Prasad Himansu (Janata Dal United)

1995: Sunil Kumar Pushpam (Janata Dal)

1990: Gahendra Prasad Himanshu (Janata Dal)

1985: Rajendra Prasad Yadav (Congress)

1980: Gajendra Prasad Himansu (Janata Party-Secular)

1977: Gajendra Prasad Himansu (Janata Party)

Hasanpur Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Hasanpur Assembly constituency was 1,71,378 or 58.66 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,39,271 or 56.07 per cent.