Harnaut Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Harnaut Assembly constituency, a JD(U) stronghold in Bihar's Nalanda district, has consistently backed Nitish Kumar’s allies, with moderate voter turnout around 52–54% and continued dominance in recent elections.

Patna:

Harnaut is one of the 243 legislative assembly constituencies of Bihar and forms a part of the Nalanda Lok Sabha constituency. A General category seat located in Nalanda district, it is one of the seven assembly segments under the Nalanda parliamentary seat. Established in 1972, Harnaut comprises the Harnaut, Chandi, and Nagar Nausa community development blocks. Known for its fertile farmlands and proximity to historical sites, it is also the political bastion of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose native village, Kalyan Bigha, is just three kilometers away. The constituency has been a stronghold of Nitish Kumar and his affiliated parties—Lok Dal, Samata Party, and JD(U)—which have won all but three of the 12 elections held so far, with no other party ever managing a win.

Harnaut Assembly constituency comes under the Nalanda Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Hari Narayan Singh of the JD(U) won the seat by defeating Mamta Devi of the LJP. Hari Narayan Singh secured 65,404 votes (41.24%), while Mamta Devi received 38,163 votes (24.06%), resulting in a narrow victory for the JD(U).

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Kaushalendra Kumar of the JD(U) secured victory from the Nalanda Lok Sabha seat, winning by a significant margin of 559,422 votes, defeating Dr. Sandeep Saurav of the CPI(ML)(L), who polled 390,308 votes.

Harnaut Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 308,138 voters in the Harnaut constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 162,536 were male and 145,594 were female voters. 8 belonged to the third gender. 1,284 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Harnaut in 2020 was 643 (611 men and 32 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Harnaut constituency was 287,953. Out of this, 152,860 voters were male, 135,083 were female, and 10 belonged to the third gender. There were 970 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Harnaut in 2015 was 361 (287 men and 74 women).

Harnaut Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Hilsa constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Harnaut Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Harnaut Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Harnaut Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Hari Narayan Singh of the JD(U) won the Harnaut seat by a narrow margin, securing 65,404 votes (41.24%). He defeated Mamta Devi of the LJP, who polled 38,163 votes (24.06%), while Kundan Gupta of the INC finished third with 21,144 votes (13.33%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Hari Narayan Singh of the JD(U) won the Harnaut seat with a margin of 14,295 votes (9.13%), securing 71,933 votes (45.91%) ahead of Arun Kumar of the LJP, who garnered 57,638 votes (36.78%). Dharmendra Kumar, an Independent, finished third with 4,146 votes (2.65%).

2020: Hari Narayan Singh, JD(U)

2015: Hari Narayan Singh, JD(U)

2010: Harinarayan Singh, JD(U)

Oct 2005: Sunil, JD(U)

Feb 2005: Sunil, JD(U)

2000: Vishvamohan Choudhary, SAP

1995: Nitish Kumar, SAP

1990: Braj Nandan Yadav, IND

1985: Nitis Kumar, LKD

1980: Arun Kumar Singh, IND

1977: Bhola Prasad Singh, IND

Harnaut Voter Turnout

In the Harnaut Assembly constituency, the total number of valid votes polled in 2020 was 157,309, accounting for 51.99% of the electors, while in 2015, it was 156,772, representing 54.44% of the eligible electors.