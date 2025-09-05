Harlakhi Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates Harlakhi Assembly Election 2025: The Harlakhi Assembly constituency comes under Madhubani district of Bihar. In 2020, Sudhanshu Shekhar of the Janata Dal (United) won the seat by defeating Ram Naresh Pandey of the Communist Party of India with a margin of 17593 votes.

The Harlakhi Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 31 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Harlakhi Assembly constituency comes under Madhubani district of Bihar. In 2020, Sudhanshu Shekhar of the Janata Dal (United) won the seat by defeating Ram Naresh Pandey of the Communist Party of India with a margin of 17593 votes. Harlakhi Assembly constituency also comes under the Madhubani Lok sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ashok Kumar Yadav won from Madhubani Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 151945 votes by defeating Ali Ashraf Fatmi of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Harlakhi Constituency: Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Harlakhi Assembly constituency is a part of the Sitamarhi district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 290847 voters in the Harlakhi constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 152505 were male and 138322 were female voters. Over 20 voters belonged to the third gender. Over 848 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Harlakhi in 2020 was 201 (188 men and 12 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Harlakhi constituency was 258296. Out of this, 135504 voters were male, 122784 were female. Only 8 voters belonged to the third gender. There were 704 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Harlakhi in 2015 was 70 (61 men and 9 women).

Harlakhi Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Harlakhi constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Harlakhi Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Harlakhi Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Harlakhi Assembly Constituency: Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, JDU candidate Sudhanshu Shekhar won the seat with a margin of 17593 votes (10.59%). He polled 60393 votes with a vote share of 36.1%. He defeated CPI candidate Ram Naresh Pandey, who got 42800 votes (25.58%). Independent candidate Md Shabbir stood third with 27499 votes (16.44%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, BLSP candidate Basant Kumar won the seat with margin of 3892 votes (2.74%). Congress candidate Mohammad Shabbir got 36576 votes (25.25%) and was the runner-up. CPI candidate Ram Naresh Pandey stood third with 22709 votes (15.68%).

2020: Sudhanshu Shekhar (JDU)

2015: Basant Kumar (BLSP)

2010: Shaligram Yadav (JDU)

Oct 2005: Ram (CPI)

Feb 2005: Ram (CPI)

2000: Sitaram Yadav (RJD)

1995: Ram Naresh Pande (CPI)

1990: Vin Vadani Devi (INC)

1985: Mithilesh Kumar Pandey (INC)

1980: Mithilesh Kumar Pandey (INC)

1977: Baidya Nath Yadav (CPI)

Harlakhi Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Harlakhi Assembly constituency was 167300 or 57.52 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 144866 or 56.09 per cent.