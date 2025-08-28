Hajipur Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Hajipur Constituency Bihar Assembly Election 2025: The Hajipur Assembly constituency is a part of the Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, BJP leader Awadhesh Singh defeated RJD candidate Deo Kumar Chaurasia.

The Hajipur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency number of Hajipur seat, according to the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies Order, 2008, is 123. It is a part of the Vaishali district in Bihar. It is a general seat, and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The Hajipur Assembly constituency is a part of the Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Awadhesh Singh defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Deo Kumar Chaurasia, with a margin of 2,990 votes.

Hajipur Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, there were 3,34,875 electors - 1,78,748 male, 1,56,108 female and 19 third gender - in Hajipur, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). During the 2015 Bihar Assembly polls, there were 3,11,252 electors - 1,68,070 male, 1,43,169 female and 13 third genders - here.

Hajipur Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The ECI is expected to announce the poll date for the Hajipur constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Hajipur Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The ECI will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Hajipur Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Hajipur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, BJP leader Awadhesh Singh, who received 85,552 votes (44.55 per cent), defeating RJD candidate Deo Kumar Chaurasia, who bagged 82,562 votes (42.99 per cent). At third place, independent candidate Ajit Kumar received 5,242 votes (2.73 per cent).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly polls, BJP leader Awadhesh Singh, who received 86,773 votes (48.62 per cent), defeating Congress' Jagannath Prasad Rai, who received 74,578 votes (41.79 per cent). At third place, independent candidate Santosh Kanan got 3,542 votes (1.98 per cent).

2020: Awadhesh Singh (BJP)

2015: Awadhesh Singh (BJP)

2014: Awadhesh Singh (BJP)

2010: Nityanand Rai (BJP)

2005: Nityanand Rai (BJP)

2000: Nityanand Rai (BJP)

1995: Rajendra Rai (Janata Dal)

1990: Jagan Nath Prasad Rai (Congress)

1985: Motilal Sinha Kanan (Lok Dal)

1980: Jagan Nath Prasad Rai (Congress)

1977: Jagan Nath Prasad Rai (Janata Dal)

1972: Motilal Sinha Kanan (Samyukta Socialist Party)

1969: Motilal Sinha Kanan (Shoshit Dal)

1967: KP Singh (Communist Party of India)

1962: Deep Narayan Singh (Congress)

1957: Deep Narayan Singh (Congress)

1952: Saryug Prasad (Congress)

Hajipur Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Hajipur Assembly constituency was 1,92,033 or 57.20 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,78,454 or 57.26 per cent.