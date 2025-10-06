Gurua Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Gurua Assembly Election 2025: In 2020, Vinay Yadav of the RJD won the seat by defeating BJP candidate Rajiv Nandan Dangi with a margin of 6,599 votes.

Patna:

The Gurua Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 224 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Gurua Assembly constituency comes under the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Vinay Yadav of the RJD won the seat by defeating BJP candidate Rajiv Nandan Dangi with a margin of 6,599 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, RJD candidate Abhay Kushwaha won from the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 79,111 by defeating Sushil Kumar Singh who was a BJP candidate. In 2015, BJP candidate Rajiv Nandan registered a win in the Gurua constituency.

Gurua Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Gurua Assembly constituency is a part of the Aurangabad district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 179019 voters in the Gurua constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 92866 voters were male and 84510 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 1643 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Gurua in 2020 was 616 (588 were men and 28 were women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Gurua constituency was 143564. Out of this, 73997 voters were male and 68867 were female. There were 700 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Gurua in 2015 was 264 (173 were men and 91 were women).

Gurua Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Gurua constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Gurua Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Gurua Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Gurua Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Vinay Yadav won the seat with a margin of 6,599 votes (3.69%). He polled 70,761 votes with a vote share of 39.55%. Yadav defeated BJP candidate Rajiv Nandan Dangi, who got 64,162 votes (35.86%). BSP candidate Raghvendra Narayan Yadav stood third with 15,235 votes (8.52%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Rajiv Nandan won the seat with a margin of 6,515 votes (4.54%). He polled 56,480 votes with a vote share of 39.34%. JD(U) candidate Ramchandra Prasad Singh got 49,965 votes (34.8%) and was the runner-up.

SS candidate Uday Kumar Verma stood third with 8,007 votes (5.58%).

Gurua Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1977: Upendra Nath Verma (Janata Party)

1980: Md. Shahjan (Congress)

1985: Md. Khan Ali (Congress)

1990: Ramchandra Singh (Independent politician)

1995: Ramchandra Singh (Independent politician)

2000: Shakeel Ahmad Khan (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2005 Shakeel Ahmad Khan (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2005: Shakeel Ahmad Khan (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2010: Surendra Prasad Sinha (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2015: Rajiv Nandan Dangi (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2020: Vinay Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

Gurua Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 178,918 or 62.51% in the Gurua Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 143,557 or 55.15%.