Govindganj Elections: LJP’s Raju Tiwari, Congress's Shashi Rai, JSP’s Krishna Kant – who will win?

Patna:

The Govindganj Assembly constituency in Bihar is gearing up for an intense three-cornered fight in the 2025 Bihar elections. Lok Janshakti Party's (Ram Vilas) Raju Tiwari, Congress's Shashi Bhushan Rai alias Gappu Rai and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Krishna Kant Mishra are fighting against one another in the Govindganj constituency of Bihar. Will Lok Janshakti Party's (Ram Vilas) Raju Tiwari defeat Congress's Shashi Bhushan Rai in this election? All eyes are on the result day when the poll outcome will be declared.

Govindganj Constituency Assembly Election 2025: Key candidates

The LJP-RV is in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal United (JDU), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), while the Congress has a pact with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Left parties and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Bihar.

Govindganj Assembly Constituency: All you need to know

The Govindganj Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 14 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Govindganj Assembly constituency comes under the Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Sunil Mani Tiwari of the BJP won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Brajesh Kumar with a margin of 27,780 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Radha Mohan Singh won from the Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 88,287 votes by defeating Dr Rajesh Kumar of the Vikassheel Insaan Party.

In 2015, LJP candidate Raju Tiwari registered a win in the Govindganj constituency. In 2010, JD-U candidate Meena Dwivedi registered his victory from the seat.

Govindganj Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Govindganj Assembly constituency is a part of the Purvi Champaran (East) district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,52,445 voters in the Govindganj constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 73,460 voters were male and 78,192 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 793 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Govindganj in 2020 was 552 (529 were men and 23 were women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Govindganj constituency was 1,36,927. Out of this, 69,321 voters were male and 66,894 were female. There were 712 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Govindganj in 2015 was 22 (16 were men and 6 were women).

Govindganj Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Govindganj constituency in Bihar will go to polls in the second phase on November 11 along with the other 121 Assembly constituencies of the state.

Govindganj Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The result for Govindganj will be declared on November 14 along with the other 242 Assembly constituencies of Bihar.

Govindganj Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Sunil Mani Tiwari won the seat with a margin of 27,780 votes (18.59%). He polled 65,716 votes with a vote share of 43.14%. Tiwari defeated Congress candidate Brajesh Kumar who got 37,936 votes (24.9%). LJP candidate Raju Tiwari stood third with 31,461 votes (20.65%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, LJP candidate Raju Tiwari won the seat with a margin of 27,920 votes (20.92%). He polled 74,685 votes with a vote share of 54.54%. Congress candidate Brajesh Kumar got 46,765 votes (34.15%) and was the runner-up. None of the Above (NOTA) stood third with 3,441 votes (2.51%).

Govindganj Assembly Constituency Past Winners

• 2020- Sunil Mani Tiwari (BJP)

• 2015- Raju Tiwari (LJP)

• 2010- Meena Dwivedi JD(U)

Govindganj Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,49,332 or 56.99% in the Govindganj Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,33,486 or 56.34%.