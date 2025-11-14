Gopalpur Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVE: Prem Sagar alias Dablu Yadav Vs Shailesh Kumar | Who will win? Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) leader Prem Sagar alias Dablu Yadav, Janata Dal United’s (JDU) Shailesh Kumar alias Bulo Mandal and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Mankeshwar Singh alias Mantu Singh are the main candidates in the Gopalpur constituency of Bihar.

Patna:

The counting of votes for the Gopalpur constituency will begin at 8 am, along with the other 243 constituencies of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The Gopalpur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 153 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat, not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Gopalpur Assembly constituency comes under the Bhagalpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Bihar Assembly Elections: Voter Turnout in 2025 in Gopalpur

Main Parties and Candidates in Gopalpur

Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) leader Prem Sagar alias Dablu Yadav, Janata Dal United’s (JDU) Shailesh Kumar alias Bulo Mandal and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Mankeshwar Singh alias Mantu Singh are the main candidates in the Gopalpur constituency of Bihar. The RJD is in alliance with the Congress, Left parties and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Bihar, while the BJP has a pact with the Janata Dal United (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).

Bihar Assembly Elections: What happened in Gopalpur in 2020 and 2015?

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Janata Dal United candidate Narendra Kumar Niraj won the seat with a margin of 24,461 votes. He polled 75,533 votes with a vote share of 46.39%. He defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Shailesh Kumar, who got 51,072 votes (31.37%). Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Sures Bhagat stood third with 23,406 votes (14.38%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Janata Dal United candidate Narendra Kumar Niraj won the seat with a margin of 5,169 votes. He polled 57,403 votes with a vote share of 41.35%. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Anil Kumar Yadav got 52,234 votes (37.63%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Sures Bhagat stood third with 6,410 votes (4.62%).

2020: Narendra Kumar Niraj (Janata Dal United)

2015: Narendra Kumar Niraj (Janata Dal United)

2010: Narendra Kumar Niraj (Janata Dal United)

October, 2005: Narendra Kumar Niraj (Janata Dal United)

February, 2005: Amit (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2000: Rabindra Kr Rana (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

1995: Rabindra Kr Rana (Janata Dal)

1990: Gyaneshwar Yadav (BJP)

1985: Madan Prasad Singh (Congress)

1980: Madan Prasad Singh (Congress)

1977: Mani Ram Singh (Communist Party Of India)