Gopalpur Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

The Gopalpur Assembly constituency comes under the Bhagalpur Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Narendra Kumar Niraj of the Janata Dal United won the seat by defeating Shailesh Kumar of the Rashtriya Janata Dal with a margin of 24,461 votes.

The Gopalpur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 153 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Gopalpur Assembly constituency comes under the Bhagalpur Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Narendra Kumar Niraj of the Janata Dal United won the seat by defeating Shailesh Kumar of the Rashtriya Janata Dal with a margin of 24,461 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Ajay Kumar Mandal won from the Bhagalpur Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,04,868 votes by defeating Ajeet Sharma of the Congress.

Gopalpur Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Gopalpur Assembly constituency is a part of the Bhagalpur district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,70,432 voters in the Gopalpur constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,42,492 were male and 1,27,932 were female voters. Eight voters belonged to the third gender. 1,584 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Gopalpur in 2020 was 902 (882 men and 20 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Gopalpur constituency was 2,57,880. Out of this, 1,36,321 voters were male, 1,21,548 were female and 11 belonged to a third gender. There were 439 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Gopalpur in 2015 was 998 (678 men and 320 women).

Gopalpur Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Gopalpur constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Gopalpur Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Gopalpur Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Gopalpur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Janata Dal United candidate Narendra Kumar Niraj won the seat with a margin of 24,461 votes. He polled 75,533 votes with a vote share of 46.39%. He defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Shailesh Kumar, who got 51,072 votes (31.37%). Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Sures Bhagat stood third with 23,406 votes (14.38%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Janata Dal United candidate Narendra Kumar Niraj won the seat with a margin of 5,169 votes. He polled 57,403 votes with a vote share of 41.35%. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Anil Kumar Yadav got 52,234 votes (37.63%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Sures Bhagat stood third with 6,410 votes (4.62%).

2020: Narendra Kumar Niraj (Janata Dal United)

2015: Narendra Kumar Niraj (Janata Dal United)

2010: Narendra Kumar Niraj (Janata Dal United)

October, 2005: Narendra Kumar Niraj (Janata Dal United)

February, 2005: Amit (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2000: Rabindra Kr Rana (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

1995: Rabindra Kr Rana (Janata Dal)

1990: Gyaneshwar Yadav (BJP)

1985: Madan Prasad Singh (Congress)

1980: Madan Prasad Singh (Congress)

1977: Mani Ram Singh (Communist Party Of India)

Gopalpur Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Gopalpur Assembly constituency was 1,63,022 or 60.28 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,38,895 or 53.86 per cent.