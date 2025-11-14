Gopalganj Election Results 2025 LIVE: BJP's Subhash Singh Vs Congress' Om Prakash Garg | Who will win? Gopalganj Election Results 2025 LIVE: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Subhash Singh, Congress leader Om Prakash Garg, and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen's (AIMIM) Anash Salam are the main candidates in the Gopalganj constituency of Bihar.

Gopalganj:

The counting of votes for the Gopalganj constituency will begin at 8 am, along with the other 242 constituencies of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The Gopalganj Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 101 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Gopalganj is part of the Gopalganj Lok Sabha constituency.

Bihar Assembly Elections: Voter Turnout in 2025 in Gopalganj

The Gopalganj Assembly constituency recorded a 66.65 per cent voter turnout during polling held on November 6, in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Main Parties and Candidates in Gopalganj

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) and the Congress are the main parties in Raghunathpur.

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Subhash Singh, Congress leader Om Prakash Garg, and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen's (AIMIM) Anash Salam are the main candidates in the Gopalganj constituency of Bihar. The BJP is in alliance with the Janata Dal United (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), while the Congress has a pact with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Left parties, and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Bihar.

Bihar Assembly Elections: What happened in Gopalganj in 2020 and 2015?

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Subash Singh won the seat with a margin of 36,752 votes (20.66%). He was polled 77,791 votes with a vote share of 43.49%. He defeated Anirudh Prasad alias Sadhu Yadav of the Bahujan Samaj Party, who got 41,039 votes (22.94%). Congress candidate Asif Ghafoor stood third with 36,460 votes or (20.38%) and JNSNGHDL candidate Abdul Salam was in the fourth position with just 2,450votes (1.37%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Subhash Singh won the seat. He was polled 78,491 votes with a vote share of 45.49%. Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Reyazul Haque alias Raju got 73,417 (42.55%) and was the runner-up. Singh defeated Raju by a margin of 5,074 votes or 2.97%.

Gopalganj Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2022: Kusum Devi (Bhartiya Janata Party)

2020: Subhash Singh (Bhartiya Janata Party)

2015: Subhash Singh (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2010: Subhash Singh (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2005: Subhash Singh (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2005: Reyazul Haque (Bahujan Samaj Party)

2000: Sadhu Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

1995: Ramawtar (Janata Dal)

1990: Surendra Singh (Janata Dal)

1985: Surendra Singh (Independent)

1980: Kali Prasad Pandey (Independent)

1977: Radhika Devi (Janata Party)

1972: Ram Dulari Sinha (Congress)

1969: Ram Dulari Sinha (Congress)

1967: Hari Shankar Singh ( Samyukta Socialist Party)

1962: Abdul Ghafoor (Congress)

1961: Satyendra Narayan Sinha (Congress)

1957: Kamla Rai (Congress)

1952: Kamla Rai (Congress)

Also Read: Bihar Election Results 2025 Live: Nitish Kumar or Tejashwi Yadav - who will rule? Counting today