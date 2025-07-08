Gopal Khemka murder case solve Land deal behind businessman's killing Ashok Sah mastermind says Bihar Police Bihar Police have solved the murder of businessman Gopal Khemka, revealing a land dispute with Ashok Sah—now named the mastermind—as the motive behind the killing.

Patna:

In a shocking turn of events, the Bihar Police have cracked the murder case of renowned businessman Gopal Khemka, who was shot dead outside his residence in Patna. The incident, which sent shockwaves through the state, sparked a political uproar with the opposition targeting the Nitish Kumar-led government over deteriorating law and order.

On Monday, Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar, along with senior officials, addressed a press conference revealing the findings of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the case.

Murder rooted in land dispute

According to the police, the motive behind the murder was a long-standing property dispute between Gopal Khemka and Ashok Sah, a fellow businessman. The two were reportedly involved in a conflict over land worth crores of rupees, leading to constant friction in their business interests.

Police revealed that Ashok Sah had been harbouring a grudge and ultimately decided to eliminate Khemka. To execute the plan, he offered a contract of Rs 4 lakh to hired killer Umesh Yadav.

How the killer was caught

DGP Vinay Kumar detailed the meticulous work done by the SIT. "STF and Patna Police formed a joint team. Based on clues from the crime scene, CCTV footage, motorcycle identification, and the shooter's description, we scanned surveillance from across the city," said the DGP.

The breakthrough came when police identified the motorcycle used in the crime. Tracing its owner led them to the shooter. Umesh Yadav, the man who pulled the trigger, was arrested in Patna on Sunday.

Ashok Sah: The mastermind

Patna SSP Kartikey Sharma confirmed that all accused in the case have been arrested. He stated that Ashok Sah was the mastermind behind the murder and had a prior criminal record. He orchestrated the entire conspiracy and hired Umesh Yadav for the killing.

"Ashok Sah planned the murder due to a deep-rooted enmity over a property dispute. This was a calculated move to remove Gopal Khemka from his path," the SSP said.

Political reactions and ongoing tension

The high-profile murder has intensified political tensions in Bihar, with opposition parties blaming the government for failing to maintain law and order. Demands for stricter security measures and swift justice have been echoed across the state.

As the investigation concludes with arrests and revelations, the case sheds light on how business rivalries and land disputes continue to fuel violent crime in urban Bihar. The police have assured that a strong chargesheet will soon be filed, and all culprits will be brought to justice.