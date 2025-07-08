Gopal Khemka murder case: Shooter Umesh from Patna City arrested, two others in custody In a significant development in the Gopal Khemka murder case, Patna Police have arrested Umesh, a resident of Patna City, who is accused of fatally shooting the businessman on July 4. Two other suspects have been taken into custody for questioning.

Patna:

The Patna police have made a major breakthrough in the Gopal Khemka murder case with the arrest of the primary shooter, identified as Umesh, a resident of Patna City. According to sources, Umesh was the one who opened fire on businessman Gopal Khemka, leading to his death on July 4. Two other suspects were also detained by the police on Monday and are currently being interrogated.

CCTV footage of the incident had earlier revealed that Khemka was targeted in a planned attack. Umesh, who was reportedly hired for the job, lay in wait near the businessman’s residence. As soon as Khemka approached his house, the shooter opened fire and fled the scene.

Murder follows similar killing of son in 2018

The killing has triggered outrage, especially because Khemka’s son was similarly gunned down nearly seven years ago, on December 20, 2018, in Hajipur’s industrial area. The pattern of both murders has led to renewed criticism of the police, particularly after their delayed response to Friday’s killing.

Attackers gathered at tea stall before strike

As per sources, before the murder, the shooter and two accomplices met at a tea stall around 500 metres from Khemka’s home in Daldali. After having tea, one shooter moved towards the residence while the two others positioned themselves, one at Bankipur Club and the other near Biscomaun. When Khemka arrived at his gate, the shooter fired at him. He then escaped via JP Golambar and Ganga Path, crossing JP Setu towards Sonepur.

DGP calls it a complex, blind case

Director General of Police Vinay Kumar termed it a “complex and blind case,” stating that there were no clear leads in the initial stages. “We are treating this as a challenge. The Chief Minister himself is very sensitive to this case and is monitoring it personally,” he said, adding that all available resources are being used to crack the case.