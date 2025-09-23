Goh Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Goh Assembly Election 2025: In 2020, Bhim Kumar Singh of the RJD won the seat by defeating BSP candidate Manoj Kumar with a margin of 35,618 votes.

Patna:

The Goh Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 219 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Goh Assembly constituency comes under the Karakat Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Bhim Kumar Singh of the RJD won the seat by defeating BSP candidate Manoj Kumar with a margin of 35,618 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, CPI(ML)L candidate Raja Ram Singh Kushwaha won from the Karakat Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 105,858 by defeating Pawan Singh who was an Independent candidate. In 2015, BJP candidate Manoj Kumar registered a win in the Goh constituency.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,84,979 voters in the Goh constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 98,866 voters were male and 85,130 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 983 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Goh in 2020 was 765 (741 were men and 24 were women). In 2015, the total number of voters in the Goh constituency was 1,53,242 out of this, 80,212 voters were male and 72,157 were female. There were 873 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Goh in 2015 was 641 (438 were men and 203 were women).

Goh Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Goh constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Goh Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Goh Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Goh Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Bhim Kumar Singh won the seat with a margin of 35,618 (19.28%). He polled 81,410 votes with a vote share of 44.07%. Singh defeated BJP candidate Manoj Kumar, who got 45,792 votes (24.79%). RLSP candidate Dr. Ranvijay Kumar stood third with 44,050 votes (23.85%). In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Manoj Kumar won the seat with a margin of 7672 (5.02%). He polled 53,615 votes with a vote share of 35.05%. JD(U) candidate Doctor Ranvijay Kumar got 45,943 votes (30.03%) and was the runner-up. CPI candidate Suresh Prasad Yadav stood third with 18,951 votes (12.39%).

Goh Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1952: Mundrika Singh (Socialist Party)

1962: Munishwar Nath Singh (Congress)

1967: Munishwar Nath Singh (Congress)

1969: Awadh Singh (Samyukta Socialist Party)

1972: Munishwar Nath Singh (Congress)

1977: Ram Saran Yadav (CPI)

1980: Ram Saran Yadav (CPI)

1985: Deo Kumar Sharma (Congress)

1990: Ram Saran Yadav (CPI)

1995: Ram Saran Yadav (CPI)

2000: Deo Kumar Sharma (Samata Party)

2005: Ranvijay Kumar (Janata Dal (United))

2005: Ranvijay Kumar (Janata Dal (United))

2010: Ranvijay Kumar (Janata Dal (United))

2015: Manoj Kumar Sharma (BJP)

2020: Bhim Kumar Singh (RJD)

Goh Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 184,728 or 59.84% in the Goh Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 152,977 or 54.04%.