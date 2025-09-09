Gobindpur Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Gobindpur Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Mohammad Kamran won the Gobindpur seat with a margin of 33,074 votes (20.98%).

Patna:

The Gobindpur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 238 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Gobindpur Assembly constituency comes under the Nawada Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Mohammad Kamran of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won the seat by defeating Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Purnima Yadav with a margin of 33,074 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Vivek Thakur won from the Nawada Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 67,670 votes by defeating Shrawan Kushwaha of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Gobindpur Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Gobindpur Assembly constituency is a part of the Nawada district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,19,130 voters in the Gobindpur constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,65,948 were male and 1,53,165 were female voters. 17 voters belonged to the third gender. 1,481 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Gobindpur in 2020 was 433 (420 men and 13 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Gobindpur constituency was 2,90,669. Out of this, 1,53,733 voters were male, 1,36,923 were female, and 13 belonged to a third gender. There were 241 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Gobindpur in 2015 was 131 (92 men and 39 women).

Gobindpur Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Gobindpur constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Gobindpur Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date for Gobindpur along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Gobindpur Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet for Gobindpur.

Gobindpur Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Mohammad Kamran won the Gobindpur seat with a margin of 33,074 votes (20.98%). He polled 79,557 votes with a vote share of 49.21%. He defeated Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Purnima Yadav, who got 46,483 votes (28.75%). Lok Janshakti Party's (LJP) Ranjit Prasad Yadav stood third with 16,111 votes (9.96%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Purnima Yadav won the Gobindpur seat with a margin of 4,399 votes (3.25%). She polled 43,016 votes with a vote share of 30.58%. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Fula Devi got 38,617 votes (27.45%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Mohammad Kamran stood third with 32,646 votes (23.21%).

Gobindpur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Mohammad Kamran (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2015: Purnima Yadav (Congress)

2010: Kaushal Yadav (Janata Dal United)

October, 2005: Kaushal Yadav (Independent)

February, 2005: Kaushal Yadav (Independent)

2000: Gayatri Devi Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

1995: Krishna Prasad Yadav (Janata Dal)

1990: Gayatri Devi Yadav (Congress)

1985: Gayatri Devi Yadav (Congress)

1980: Gayatri Devi Yadav (Congress)

1977: Bhatu Mahto (Janata Party)

Gobindpur Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Gobindpur Assembly constituency was 1,62,269 or 50.85 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,40,690 or 48.40 per cent.