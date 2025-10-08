Gaya Town Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Gaya Town Assembly Election 2025: In 2020, Prem Kumar of the BJP won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Akhauri Onkar Nath with a margin of 11,898 votes.

The Gaya Town Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 230 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Gaya Town Assembly constituency comes under the Gaya Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Prem Kumar of the BJP won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Akhauri Onkar Nath with a margin of 11,898 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, HAM(S) candidate Jitan Ram Manjhi won from the Gaya Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,01,812 by defeating Kumar Sarvjeet of the RJD. In 2015, BJP candidate Prem Kumar registered a win in the Gaya Town constituency.

Gaya Town Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Gaya Town Assembly constituency is a part of the Gaya district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 134651 voters in the Gaya Town constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 74987 voters were male and 57964 were female. Two voters belonged to the third gender. 1698 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Gaya Town in 2020 was 612 (544 were men and 68 were women). In 2015, the total number of voters in the Gaya Town constituency was 129131. Out of this, 71194 voters were male and 56565 were female. There were 1370 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Gaya Town in 2015 was 396 (294 were men and 102 were women).

Gaya Town Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Gaya Town constituency in Bihar will go to polls in the second phase on November 11 along with the other 122 Assembly constituencies of the state.

Gaya Town Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The result for Gaya Town will be declared on November 14 along with the other 242 Assembly constituencies of Bihar.

Gaya Town Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Gaya Town Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Prem Kumar won the seat with a margin of 11,898 votes 8.87%. He polled 66,932 votes with a vote share of 49.89%. Kumar defeated Congress candidate Akhauri Onkar Nath, who got 55,034 votes (41.02%). NOTA was third with 1,476 votes (1.1%). In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Sarvajeet Kumar won the seat with a margin of 22,789 votes (17.66%). He polled 66,891 votes with a vote share of 51.82%. Congress candidate Priya Ranjan got 44,102 votes (34.16%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Raj Kumar Prasad Alias Raju Baranwal stood third with 7,170 votes (5.55%).

Gaya Town Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1952: Kesho Prasad (Congress)

1957: SM Latifur Rehman (Congress)

1962: Shayam Barthwar (Independent)

1967: Gopal Mishra (Jana Sangh)

1969: Gopal Mishra (Jana Sangh)

1972: Yugal Kishore Prasad (Congress)

1977: Sushila Sahay (Janata Party)

1980: Jai Kumar Palit (Congress)

1985: Jai Kumar Palit (Congress)

1990: Prem Kumar (Bharatiya Janata Party)

1995: Prem Kumar (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2000: Prem Kumar (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2005: Prem Kumar (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2005: Prem Kumar (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2010: Prem Kumar (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2015: Prem Kumar (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2020: Prem Kumar (Bharatiya Janata Party)

Gaya Town Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 134,154 or 49.73% in the Gaya Town Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 129,090 or 52.02%.