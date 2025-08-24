Garkha Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Garkha Constituency Bihar Assembly Election 2025: According to the ECI, the total electors in Garkha during the 2020 elections were 3,07,080 - 1,63,545 male, 1,43,529 female and six third gender. But the constituency recorded a voter turnout of 57.53 per cent in 2020.

Patna:

The Garkha Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency number of Garkha seat is 119. This seat is reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SCs), and it is a part of the Saran Lok Sabha constituency. Earlier, it was part of the Chapra Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Surendra Ram defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Gyanchand Manjhi with a margin of 9,746 votes.

Garkha Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Garkha Assembly constituency is a part of the Saran district.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the total electors in Garkha during the 2020 elections were 3,07,080 - 1,63,545 male, 1,43,529 female and six third gender. But the constituency recorded a voter turnout of 57.53 per cent, with 970 postal votes and 1,75,700 general votes.

In the 2015 Bihar polls, the total electors here were 2,42,659 - 1,30,803 male, 1,11,847 female and nine third gender. There were 329 valid postal votes in the constituency.

Garkha Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The ECI is expected to announce the poll date for the Garkha constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Garkha Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The ECI will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Garkha Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Garkha Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar elections, RJD's Surendra Ram won the Garkha Assembly constituency by receiving 83,412 (47.21 per cent) votes. He defeated BJP's Gyanchand Manjhi, who received 73,475 (41.59 per cent) votes. At the third place, Muneshwar Choudhary received 4,419 (2.5 per cent) votes.

In the 2015 Bihar elections, RJD's Muneshwar Choudhary won this seat, receiving 89,249 (56.59 per cent) votes. He defeated BJP's Gyanchand Manjhi, who received 49,366 (31.30 per cent) votes. Interestingly, the third-highest votes (5,027) were received by NOTA or None of the Above.

2020: Surendra Ram (RJD)

2015: Muneshwar Choudhary (RJD)

2010: Gyanchand Manjhi (BJP)

2005: Gyanchand Manjhi (BJP)

2005: Raghunandan Majhi (Independent)

2000: Muneshwar Choudhary (RJD)

1995: Muneshwar Choudhary (Janata Dal)

1990: Muneshwar Choudhary (Independent)

1985: Raghunandan Majhi (Congress)

1980: Raghunandan Majhi (Congress)

1977: Muneshwar Choudhary (Janata Dal)

1972: Raghunandan Majhi (Congress)

1969: Jaglal Chaudhary (Congress)

1967: Vishwanath Bhagat (Independent)

1962: Shivshankar Prasad Singh (Congress)

1957: Ram Jaipal Singh Yadav (Praja Socialist Party)

Garkha Voter Turnout

In the 2020 Bihar elections, Garkha reported a voter turnout of 57.53 per cent, with 1,76,670 people exercising their franchise. In the 2015 Bihar polls, Garkha recorded a voter turnout of 55.70 per cent, 1,57,714 people exercising their franchise.